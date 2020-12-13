Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly called President Trump a “deposed king ranting” in response to an interview the president gave on Saturday where he said the attorney general “should have stepped up” and announced that the DOJ was indeed investigating Hunter Biden before the election:

Great new reporting from @jamiegangel: A source familiar with the dynamic between AG Barr and Trump right now says Barr cannot be intimidated by Trump, “none of this matters— it’s the deposed King ranting. Irrelevant to the course of justice and to Trump’s election loss..” #CNN — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) December 13, 2020

Watch the clip here:

“Bill Barr should have stepped up,” Trump on Fox. “All he had to do was say an investigation's going on. And by the way, I don't want to see anything bad happen to Hunter Biden. Whatever it is it is, the facts.”

Barr had “obligation to set the record straight just like” Mueller. pic.twitter.com/BjCUlnWhaK — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 13, 2020

The president has said this before:

Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

And Jeanine Pirro piled on as well, calling Barr the “ultimate do-nothing deep stater”:

Jeanine: But we now know Bill Barr was the ultimate do nothing deep stater pic.twitter.com/WQLtS3hBDp — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 13, 2020

But according to law professor Jonathan Turley, anything Barr said then would have damaged ongoing investigations:

The rising criticism of AG Barr is the ultimate example of no good deed going unpunished. If Barr pulled a Comey before the election, he would have destroyed both the Durham and Biden investigations … and any credibility of the Justice Department. https://t.co/PPBZauI6lW — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 12, 2020

……Instead, Barr adhered to DOJ policies. Barr's actions also made sure that the investigations would continue unimpeded despite pressure from Democratic leaders to have the Biden Justice Department terminate them. https://t.co/pdwi3mxLOf — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 12, 2020

The president’s criticism of his attorney general comes as the Electoral College is set to meet tomorrow and cast its votes for president:

Members of the Electoral College who will cast votes for U.S. president Monday range from a former social worker to a college student, via ⁦@McCormickJohn⁩ https://t.co/V6tp0dSyNI — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) December 13, 2020

And ahead of that vote, President Trump is arguing that the “VOTES CANNOT BE CERTIFIED” and that “THIS ELECTION IS UNDER PROTEST!”:

Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime. Everybody knows that dead people, below age people, illegal immigrants, fake signatures, prisoners,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

…..and many others voted illegally. Also, machine “glitches” (another word for FRAUD), ballot harvesting, non-resident voters, fake ballots, “stuffing the ballot box”, votes for pay, roughed up Republican Poll Watchers, and sometimes even more votes than people voting, took…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

….place in Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and elsewhere. In all Swing State cases, there are far more votes than are necessary to win the State, and the Election itself. Therefore, VOTES CANNOT BE CERTIFIED. THIS ELECTION IS UNDER PROTEST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

Yeah, a criminal prosecution doesn’t seem likely with the ongoing Barr-Trump feud taking place:

On the eve of the Electoral College, Trump appears to be dangling the threat of criminal prosecution against those who certify his electoral loss, based on false claims of voter fraud To borrow @BrendanNyhan’s question: What would you say if you saw this in another country? https://t.co/NQi16HRiXY — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 13, 2020

Stay tuned for tomorrow . . .

