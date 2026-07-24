Double Dribble: Unhinged Sport Journalist Dumps on Caitlin Clark Because Emmett Till or Something

It's an open secret that many people got into journalism in order to 'make a difference' in society. It's almost as well known that those journos who ended up in the style, food and sports sections are frustrated social justice warriors who have to cover undesirable beats when they'd rather be fighting the Man. So whenever they can, they inject goodthink into their content.

Advertisement

Then there's Nancy Armour, the Sports Alpha Queen Liberal Crusader. Armour is no stranger to Twitchy with diatribes about Tom Brady's 'heterosexual privilege' and 'sexism in cheerleading'.

Well, have we a treat for you!

Before we go any further, here's a TL/DR (too long/didn't read) in case you don't want do descend into the pit of despair.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Congrats to USA Today’s Nancy Armour! She has written the dumbest paragraph not only of my lifetime but in the history of sports. This is an article that says @CaitlinClark22 arguing calls has become dangerous for the @wnba and civil rights. Nancy Armour… pic.twitter.com/4nWGZf0gin — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 23, 2026

The rest of the Tweet.

... should be out in a straight jacket and locked up. We can’t have these types of smooth brains roaming freely in society

The scandal here is that Clark made some objections to non-calls of fouls. This writer is not knowledgeable on the finer points of basketball, so whether the fouls were legit is not the focus here. But it turned out that on review, Clark was deemed to be in the wrong.

Since Clark is the lightning rod for harassment both on the court and off, Armour saw her golden moment to let her uber AWFL flag fly.

To summarize:

Clark made bad accusations against fellow WNBA players

Many WNBA players are black.

Clark is white.

We have a long history in the country of whites making bad accusations against black people.

One of them was Emmett Till.

Emmett Till was murdered by racists.

(And oh yeah, Clark has white nationalist fans)

That is some seriously hyperbolic, inflammatory and logically tenuous rhetoric worthy of a Gender Studies thesis.

Here's the actual post. Remember if you click on the link, Nancy and USA TODAY get paid. Proceed with caution.

Clark has repeatedly berated refs after not getting calls replays show she doesn't deserve https://t.co/JmIFjZY7lY — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 22, 2026

We'll also add that the WNBA is the female white savior's favorite playground. Recall a few short weeks ago when Alyssa Thomas brutally fouled Caitlin Clark and the league literally looked the other way. Then after public outcry, they gave Thomas a one-game suspension. Fans were outraged and the WNBA responded by ... wait for it ... rushing to Thomas' defense. Nancy Armour is right at home in an environment that puts fairness and objectivity behind the more fashionable causes of 'restorative justice' and fighting 'structural racism'.

What does Emmett Till have to do with anything? The WNBA allows their star player to be abused on a regular basis because she is straight and white. It is a despicable league. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) July 23, 2026

Advertisement

The reactions were merciless.

well the article started off actually being about basketball, but then Nancy Armour had to insert her own barely-disgused fetish of herself pic.twitter.com/oHwhtSUiKR — Cucci-Stenck Productions (@BiggerValbowski) July 23, 2026

So does EVERY "star" in the league. Yet you focus a hit piece on her. We see you, you woke rag of a paper. — Boss_Level_Troll (R) (@BossLevelTroll) July 22, 2026

We really don't know why Clark stays with the WNBA when the deck is stacked against her. Coaches, referees and owners permit her to be abused while progressive sports 'journalists' feel the need to dump on Clark, when her biggest sin is excelling in a sport that she's not supposed to be.

Oh, you mean like this one?? Where no foul was even called until the next day? pic.twitter.com/tgZEwSEJJK — Maxx (@MaxxZimonick) July 22, 2026

Yes, this.

Are you ready for the epilogue?

And what does a brave sportswriter do after making an ignorant comparison between fouls in the WNBA and lynchings taking place 75 years ago?



We all know... https://t.co/pHStAZ67mX pic.twitter.com/5DuK5GMr41 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 23, 2026

Yep, she locked down. Probably because 'OmG, I tRiGgErEd tHe MaGa ChUds!' and not that she did anything wrong. She also released the standard apology/non-apology.

Advertisement

Sports “journalism” is broken. @nrarmour says she made an “inartful comparison” between Caitlin Clark complaining about fouls and the murder of Emmett Till. Bigger issue here is sports writing is so woke @USATODAY published it. pic.twitter.com/Hcp1uM8d9T — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 23, 2026

Travis is right, journalism is broken, but we'd make one correction, most niche journalism is broken going back a long time. Movie reviewer's ratings mirror their biases more than the quality of the movie, for example. Today, there is no corner of the profession not infected by Woke.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.