What's The One Thing You Hate About The Odyssey Asked and Hilariously Answered

'The Odyssey' is out this week after much fanfare and manufactured controversy. By all accounts, Christopher Nolan's modern take on the Greek tragedy will be a box office hit. Conservatives rightly bemoaned the use of the feminist translation and casting choices. Right now, the mainstream press is enjoying their payback on the right-leaning streamers who harshly criticized the wokeness and 'lost' ground in the culture war battles.

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YouTube streamer Metatron, in the heat of the battle that rivaled the Trojan War itself, posted a very important question:

What's the 1 single thing you hate THE MOST about Christopher Nolan's Odyssey? — Metatron (@pureMetatron) July 16, 2026

While it's possible he posed this seriously or simply to gin up outrage, we believe it was to get responses like this:

The end where Bob Newhart wakes up in Chicago in 1965 and it was all a dream https://t.co/hwqbpfShD6 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 17, 2026

We're still laughing.

The thirty-minute hip hop dream ballet where Zendaya raps about trans inclusion and universal healthcare. Really took me out of the story! https://t.co/po9ht0oxB1 — Spencer A. Klavan (@SpencerKlavan) July 17, 2026

The constant winking references to The Big Lewbowski. https://t.co/ucAn5FGNgi — David C Lowery (@davidclowery) July 17, 2026

He keeps parking it on the curb in front of my house WHEN HE KNOWS THATS MY SPOT https://t.co/EC7Y3DUbK7 — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 17, 2026

There were so many epic responses like these.

The Austin Powers-esque cut scenes of the whole crew dancing to groovy 60s music really throws the whole thing off https://t.co/JeFFUjC2Mn — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) July 17, 2026

The anachronism jokes are wonderful.

Penelope opening the shower door and seeing Odysseus bathing and she asked where he’s been all these years and he says “Penny, I’ve been here all the time I never left. You think I’d be so crazy as to follow Agamemnon on an insane mission to bail out his creepy brother? Please, I… https://t.co/qJvzX8dHpU — Robert A. George (@RobGeorge) July 17, 2026

You youngsters will never know what you missed.

Way to blow the joke, Ed.

Odysseus defeating the suitors in a guitar solo battle https://t.co/vSWjwUUU8I — Ben Pobjie (@HartWexford) July 17, 2026

The part where George Clooney's character starts singing "A Man of Constant Sorrow". Good song, but not true to the original story. https://t.co/5eBqgsctvI — Admiralpool (@Sladepool64) July 17, 2026

A very clever nod to a very clever Odyssey adaptation, 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?'.

The way Telemachus pronounces "Versace" as "Versayse" when criticizing Penelopes banquet gown just took me out of the whole thing... https://t.co/JSNhTw7ezj — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) July 17, 2026

We could do this all day.

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Playing Steely Dan's "Home at Last" over the end credits. Too obvious a needle drop. https://t.co/vNts9gFDJ0 — Thomas Doherty (@TomDohertyfilm) July 17, 2026

A jab at James Gunn's Supergirl needle drop, no doubt.

The post credit scene teasing the Greek Myth Cinematic Universe https://t.co/QjjaRUW3WM — Seth Daniels (@jsethd) July 18, 2026

No popular culture reference was left unscathed.

Sean Bean doesn't die in it https://t.co/A8TBtzv1ah — Rob and Tony's Cinematic Adventure (@RandTCinematic) July 17, 2026

It's Circe, not Cersei, brother.

for me it's when they cut to christopher nolan sitting in an editing bay and he says to the camera "the horse represents social justice, which i am hoping will infiltrate your mind with this film" https://t.co/Qm8HmEvG0X — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 16, 2026

There were a few jabs at the culture war surrounding the movie.

The script.



The pace.



Odysseus not being a very dynamic and multifaceted character.



Elliot Page running in full body armour- looked like a toddler in a wet tuxedo.



Actresses with so much botox in their foreheads that facial expressions are out of coverage area. https://t.co/DZ2bRVXL4R — Esther K (@estherckrakue) July 17, 2026

Some people did take the question seriously.

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Calm down, ma'am.

I thought it was pretty dumb how Odysseus sets sail and starts calling his journey his "odyssey" and everyone just accepts him naming after himself without question.



I'm going on a Michaelage to the gym later. https://t.co/Zf1YjdE8aD — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) July 17, 2026

Well played, Mike.

That it will make money and teach Hollywood that they’re on the right track. — Hels (@_Hels_) July 16, 2026

This is the real concern. On the other hand, let them do what they want and if people pay for it, good for them. If we choose not to pay for it, even better for us.

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