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What's The One Thing You Hate About The Odyssey Asked and Hilariously Answered

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:40 PM on July 17, 2026
Twitchy

'The Odyssey' is out this week after much fanfare and manufactured controversy. By all accounts, Christopher Nolan's modern take on the Greek tragedy will be a box office hit. Conservatives rightly bemoaned the use of the feminist translation and casting choices. Right now, the mainstream press is enjoying their payback on the right-leaning streamers who harshly criticized the wokeness and 'lost' ground in the culture war battles.

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YouTube streamer Metatron, in the heat of the battle that rivaled the Trojan War itself, posted a very important question:

While it's possible he posed this seriously or simply to gin up outrage, we believe it was to get responses like this:

We're still laughing.

There were so many epic responses like these.

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The anachronism jokes are wonderful.

You youngsters will never know what you missed.

Way to blow the joke, Ed.

A very clever nod to a very clever Odyssey adaptation, 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?'.

We could do this all day.

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A jab at James Gunn's Supergirl needle drop, no doubt.

No popular culture reference was left unscathed.

It's Circe, not Cersei, brother.

There were a few jabs at the culture war surrounding the movie.

Some people did take the question seriously.

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Calm down, ma'am.

Well played, Mike.

This is the real concern. On the other hand, let them do what they want and if people pay for it, good for them. If we choose not to pay for it, even better for us.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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