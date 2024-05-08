'I Live in One of The US State' Tweets Discount Comm Shop Bot

It's hard to believe that "Russia got Trump elected" in 2016. Even harder when you realize that this is the quality of their bot farms.

I'm Amelia. I'm 35years old and I live in one of the US state. I will not be VOTING for BIDEN 🙅‍♀️❌



How about you?. pic.twitter.com/6DLCo2Q6gX — Amelia (@shahkushal2445) May 7, 2024

The Tweet was deleted but we screen shotted it because we're on to you, Putin!

Internet sleuths were on it right away.

All the images used by this supposed 35-year-old US voter called "Amelia" are stolen from the Instagram profile of a Russian woman named Irina Krasniak.



And her English seems pretty poor for a US citizen.https://t.co/zjmD9Ckkjj https://t.co/5SDrjr78vZ pic.twitter.com/JHxYclkhIW — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) May 8, 2024

For the record, Irina is beautiful and not at all political.

Привет fellow American comrades. I am John M. Freedom. I'm 35 years old and I live in of the Texian warm water Oblast. I will not be VOTING for Biden 🤠❌ https://t.co/17shTKB0aV pic.twitter.com/Uidol7dh57 — Altamatem 🇦🇺 (@altamatem_) May 8, 2024

This guy gets it.

I'm Mayor Humdinger, I'm 35 years old and I live in the French Prefecture of Queensland. I will not be VOTING for BIDEN.



How about you? https://t.co/P7BnRgEDEH pic.twitter.com/4ZrgAumDI7 — Stephen Vo (@StarfoxHylian) May 8, 2024

I'm Natasha. I'm 35years old and I live in one of the US oblast. I will not be VOTING for BIDEN 🙅‍♀️❌



How about you? https://t.co/aiQdcnbxjl pic.twitter.com/dcoZcVODA6 — Sailing Fella 🇪🇺🇩🇪🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏻🇺🇦🇬🇪🇲🇩 (@GoneSailingNow) May 8, 2024

Few things in life are sweeter than a good old fashioned Twitter pile-on.

Hello fellow Imperialist of America. I am years twenty, being Brittany from west coast strongest oblast California and I will not be voting for bourgeois capitalist Biden! https://t.co/F4oFGKuhtA pic.twitter.com/pQehYZOxYD — Gunny (@FouthTimeLucky) May 8, 2024

Artist's interpretation of the actual poster.

Not the hero we deserve, but the hero we need. Thank you Phoenix.

I'm Brayden. I'm 22years old and I live in one of the US state. I will not be VOTING for BIDEN 🙅‍♀️❌



How about you?. https://t.co/nibWjnx2gB pic.twitter.com/FkShtu2hFT — Mayor of Cuddletown 🇦🇶🇦🇶🇦🇶 (@antifamanchin) May 8, 2024

And with that, we're done here.

***

