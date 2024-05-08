'I Live in One of The US State' Tweets Discount Comm Shop Bot

Scientific American Is Disappointed in the Media Coverage of Student Protests
Gordon K  |  9:00 PM on May 08, 2024
Twitchy

It's hard to believe that "Russia got Trump elected" in 2016. Even harder when you realize that this is the quality of their bot farms.

The Tweet was deleted but we screen shotted it because we're on to you, Putin!

Internet sleuths were on it right away.

For the record, Irina is beautiful and not at all political.

This guy gets it.

Few things in life are sweeter than a good old fashioned Twitter pile-on.

Artist's interpretation of the actual poster.

Not the hero we deserve, but the hero we need. Thank you Phoenix. 

And with that, we're done here.

***

