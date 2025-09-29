Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday again. We know that's about as welcome to most of you as a Kamala Harris memoir, but it's here just the same.

You know the drill: We're going to make the best of it by starting the Nickelback of weekdays off by laughing at some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X throughout the past week.

Yep. That's exactly how we feel on Monday morning.

Son tells dad a joke and it even surprised dad pic.twitter.com/6wEh6AJ8yp — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) September 25, 2025

LOL. Dads and sons connect over the simplest things.

Now there's a throwback! 😂

We don't know why, but this got funnier each time we watched it.

'Pregame is a beautiful name.' 😂😂😂

She’s cracked the code, ladies! pic.twitter.com/NZL4P0N940 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) September 24, 2025

We're not saying it will work for sure, ladies. We're also not saying it won't.

'This won't hurt the baby … 23 years later.' LOL.

This is still one of my favorite local news trolls of all time! 😂 pic.twitter.com/pXk5Ff50hx — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 23, 2025

LOLOLOL!

I sure hope they didn't take Tylenol during their pregnancies. pic.twitter.com/pIVBYtUJKe — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) September 23, 2025

Bwahaha! That one caught us off guard, folks! 😂

When Dad watches his kids 🤣



pic.twitter.com/QxRBC19zSj — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) September 25, 2025

That's some positive dad energy there!

Okay, that's pretty much perfect right there. 😂

Me on 8 Tylenol watching a train pass by pic.twitter.com/dWvYGGyAAa — ⚡️☠️🇺🇸Notorious🇮🇹☠️⚡️ (@CryptoOnlyCoims) September 26, 2025

Y'all had way too much fun with the Tylenol thing!

Facts.

Breaking News: Scientists have confirmed what dogs already knew! pic.twitter.com/sbqtY9aqHm — Rare 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) August 26, 2025

LOL. Every dog owner is laughing and nodding.

Well played, sir. Well played.

The funniest thing Trump ever did was putting some candy on a kid’s head and kept it moving 🤣pic.twitter.com/1AVd3sOMdC — (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) September 28, 2025

Halloween is just around the corner, and this clip of Trump never gets old. 😂

HAHA. Nice!

That reminds us … we probably need to clean out the fridge.

Exposing Dentists!! I knew this was a shady practice but had no idea it went this far! 😮 pic.twitter.com/O2jZqvSzij — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) September 27, 2025

LOLOLOL. That's messed up!

It starts: 'My dad is an electrician in a zoo and look how he spent his morning I'm crying'.

LOL. The best jokes are always in the replies.

Can the customer with the juicy melons please stand away from the yellow line. Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/MIVrNc94LZ — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) September 28, 2025

Okay, we have to admit that we're pretty sure we've seen a couple of these before this week. It's bound to happen occasionally the longer we do this, but we still laughed.

Good morning X have a blessed Sunday pic.twitter.com/oIJrhhhV24 — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) September 28, 2025

HAHAHA! Yes, there are limits to things you should add pumpkin spice to.

We died when she clenched. LOL. 💀

Okay yeah, this got me! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Evw9HUbugZ — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) September 27, 2025

This probably required a 20-hour meeting at LEGO.

We're pretty sure they hired Mark to design Thing after he submitted that masterpiece.

Yes, dad jokes are what we need!

We also have one for those of us who are less refined …

BRB coating this sweet tater in nutella and leaving it sticking out of a toilet in a public bathroom pic.twitter.com/HFneCVM97I — ℙ𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕤 (@SumDumHoe) September 27, 2025

Sorry. 😂

Omgosh he doesn’t break character once 🦖🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/tVdRYSZSyE — Iris Seraphina  (@iris_seraphina) September 27, 2025

When he pecked the table … LOL.

HA!

Stop judging us! 😂

Yes I gotta a joke. Lol pic.twitter.com/4yopvwU2vG — Tesla Dude “Final Boss” (@StevenWate91203) September 27, 2025

That was SO corny. We loved it.

I’d kill seven people if I had to hit this shot. pic.twitter.com/v5GZIzMLPS — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) September 27, 2025

For real. They'd only stand there once if we had to hit a shot like that.

What is your doggo going to be for Halloween? pic.twitter.com/MJhXiGC9sx — Rare 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) September 27, 2025

The Snoop Dogg and Tigger got us, but which did you like?

pic.twitter.com/lg9AyJpLij — El Señor De Los Memes (@UltimoLegend) September 28, 2025

Bwahaha!

Fart city 💨 that’s why it’s called gasing and dude runs over to make adjustments on the BBQ 😆 pic.twitter.com/SvrhV4WzIz — Larry Conger 🇺🇸 (@eMTBrides) September 28, 2025

If her gasbag gets any bigger, she'll have to name it Jimmy Kimmel. 😂

True story.

LOLOLOL! Perfect.

Check out this vintage clip of Pat Morita for this week's classic comedy bit.

We often only associate Pat with Mr. Miyagi, but he was also a truly funny man.

We all know what we have to do now. Drag yourself to work, unless you're one of the lucky ones. If you are, don't laugh too hard at our misery. It's okay to laugh a little. You've earned it.

As for us, we'll be back here next week to continue our never-ending battle against the scourge known as 'Monday'. We hope to see you here!

Until we meme again …

