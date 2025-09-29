NBC's Law & Order Paints ICE as the Villains in a Snarky Propaganda...
Killer Clown Croaks in Court Avoids 35 Year Sentence for the Murder of...
Andrew McCabe Pushes the Trump ‘Vengeance’ Narrative for Comey but Fails to Say...
The (Alleged) Southport Shooter's Background Is a Cray Cray Rabbit Hole ... Including...
Moulton Rage: Days After Deadly ICE Facility Shooting, Democrat Is Back With Dangerous...
Dem John Fetterman Comes Out Against Violent Nazi/Fascist Rhetoric and a Government Shutdo...
Brewing Hate: Maine Café Owner's Vile Bumper Sticker Gets a Bitter Roast
Dolly Parton, America's Beloved Icon, Pauses Performances to Prioritize Health
Mexican Diplomats Disrupt ICE Operations: A Lesson in Respecting U.S. Sovereignty Needed S...
VIP
Imaginary Fiends? MSNBC’s Democrats Continue Pushing the Absurd Notion That Antifa Isn’t R...
'Lake ... BIG Lake': Anti-ICE AWFL Becomes a U-Boat Commander After Leaving Her...
VIP
Mom's Alarm: Des Moines Superintendent's Moves and Lies Echo My Past Fight
Christian School's Betrayal: Lipscomb Academy Silences Students Honoring Assassinated Icon...
Pinot Noir Over Portland: Kristof’s Rosy Spin on a City Besieged by Antifa...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on September 29, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It's Monday again. We know that's about as welcome to most of you as a Kamala Harris memoir, but it's here just the same.

You know the drill: We're going to make the best of it by starting the Nickelback of weekdays off by laughing at some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X throughout the past week.

Advertisement

Yep. That's exactly how we feel on Monday morning.

LOL. Dads and sons connect over the simplest things.

Now there's a throwback! 😂

We don't know why, but this got funnier each time we watched it.

'Pregame is a beautiful name.' 😂😂😂

We're not saying it will work for sure, ladies. We're also not saying it won't.

'This won't hurt the baby … 23 years later.' LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Bwahaha! That one caught us off guard, folks! 😂

Recommended

The (Alleged) Southport Shooter's Background Is a Cray Cray Rabbit Hole ... Including Kellie Pickler?!?
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

That's some positive dad energy there!

Okay, that's pretty much perfect right there. 😂

Y'all had way too much fun with the Tylenol thing!

Facts.

LOL. Every dog owner is laughing and nodding.

Well played, sir. Well played.

Halloween is just around the corner, and this clip of Trump never gets old. 😂

HAHA. Nice!

That reminds us … we probably need to clean out the fridge.

LOLOLOL. That's messed up!

Advertisement

It starts: 'My dad is an electrician in a zoo and look how he spent his morning I'm crying'.

LOL. The best jokes are always in the replies.

Okay, we have to admit that we're pretty sure we've seen a couple of these before this week. It's bound to happen occasionally the longer we do this, but we still laughed.

HAHAHA! Yes, there are limits to things you should add pumpkin spice to.

We died when she clenched. LOL. 💀

This probably required a 20-hour meeting at LEGO.

We're pretty sure they hired Mark to design Thing after he submitted that masterpiece.

Yes, dad jokes are what we need!

We also have one for those of us who are less refined …

Advertisement

Sorry. 😂

When he pecked the table … LOL.

HA!

Stop judging us! 😂

That was SO corny. We loved it.

For real. They'd only stand there once if we had to hit a shot like that.

The Snoop Dogg and Tigger got us, but which did you like?

Bwahaha!

If her gasbag gets any bigger, she'll have to name it Jimmy Kimmel. 😂

True story.

LOLOLOL! Perfect.

Advertisement

Check out this vintage clip of Pat Morita for this week's classic comedy bit.

We often only associate Pat with Mr. Miyagi, but he was also a truly funny man.

We all know what we have to do now. Drag yourself to work, unless you're one of the lucky ones. If you are, don't laugh too hard at our misery. It's okay to laugh a little. You've earned it.

As for us, we'll be back here next week to continue our never-ending battle against the scourge known as 'Monday'. We hope to see you here!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The (Alleged) Southport Shooter's Background Is a Cray Cray Rabbit Hole ... Including Kellie Pickler?!?
Aaron Walker
NBC's Law & Order Paints ICE as the Villains in a Snarky Propaganda Hit Job
justmindy
Killer Clown Croaks in Court Avoids 35 Year Sentence for the Murder of His Wife
Eric V.
Brewing Hate: Maine Café Owner's Vile Bumper Sticker Gets a Bitter Roast
justmindy
Mexican Diplomats Disrupt ICE Operations: A Lesson in Respecting U.S. Sovereignty Needed Stat
justmindy
Andrew McCabe Pushes the Trump ‘Vengeance’ Narrative for Comey but Fails to Say Why He’s Seeking It
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The (Alleged) Southport Shooter's Background Is a Cray Cray Rabbit Hole ... Including Kellie Pickler?!? Aaron Walker
Advertisement