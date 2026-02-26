Team USA Returns to NHL Ice and a Heroes Welcome: Next Up The World Baseball Classic

The Olympics are over, as is the whirlwind victory tour of the U.S. Men's Hockey Team. After their appearance at the State of the Union, the team went their separate ways. Each is returning to their NHL teams. Their quest for gold complete, they will now chase silver as they compete against each other for the Stanley Cup.

Since winning the first Gold Medal in men's hockey since the Miracle on Ice team in 1980, the team has been the target of the left. How dare they celebrate in the locker room with Kash Patel, or take a phone call from the POTUS? They laughed at his joke and, in the most unforgivable of acts, accepted an invitation to the White House.

They had to be cancelled!

The treatment of these young men, who for no other reason than their expression of pride and love of country, was awful and, in the end, pointless.

The NHL resumed play last night, and members of the U.S. Men's Hockey team were welcomed home as heroes.

Listen to the roar as Jack Hughes, who scored the golden goal in OT vs Canada, addresses the crowd in deep blue New Jersey.

Olympic hockey Gold medalist Jack Hughes addresses the home crowd in New Jersey and speaks about 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nRQQTUzxb9 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 26, 2026

In a classy move before his speech, Hughes skated to the visiting team bench and brought Buffalo Sabers (and Team U.S.A.) star forward Tage Thompson out to center ice. The crowd reaction was just as enthusiastic.

This was a great move by Jack Hughes to have Tage Thompson join in his pre game Olympic ceremony pic.twitter.com/sUzLfW6JCQ — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 26, 2026

A giant American flag was being held in the crowd as deafening chants of U.S.A., U.S.A. filled the air. The loud, proud, patriotic reaction in New Jersey was awe-inspiring.

Here's Thompson's thoughts on the gesture after the game.

“I wasn’t expecting that. very special. He’s a class act. Cares about his teammates, cares about his country. His team.”



Tage Thompson on Jack Hughes pulling him in to share the standing ovation 👏pic.twitter.com/EQPwChyfSm — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 26, 2026

Progressive New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill was also at the game. The crowd's reaction when she was introduced was equally as enthusiastic but not exactly what you'd call welcoming.

New Jersey Devils fans boo Democrat governor Mikie Sherrill as she’s introduced. Hockey fans are over the Democrat attacks on a gold medal winning team. Love to see it: pic.twitter.com/g2DtPQrEsY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 26, 2026

The left's attempts to demonize and cancel these young men have failed miserably. It's not surprising, after all, miserable is what the left does best.

A similar scene played out in Tampa Bay, where Jake Guentzel and the Lightning hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Team U.S.A. Captain Austin Mathews.

The Tampa Bay Lightning honored their Olympians as well as Auston Matthews with a well-deserved video tribute 👏

pic.twitter.com/5IU9jHroNp — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 26, 2026

Progressives pounced when Guentzel chose to skip the team's trip to the White House. Trying to frame him as the lone leftist on a team of right wing extreamists. They completely ignored the fact that he had already visited the White House, and President Trump in 2017 after winning the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here's Jake on the failed attempt at a manufactured controversy.

#GoBolts Jake Guentzel addresses his decision to come back to @TBLightning and not go with @usahockey to the White House last night. pic.twitter.com/NJF1blMuA3 — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) February 25, 2026

No controversy. Just a guy who wanted to spend his last day off with his family. Seems Jake is both a great American and a great dad.

Hughes and the Devils will visit Pittsburgh tonight, and he's expected to receive a similar reception from Penguins fans. As will all of Team USA., at least in American cities. We hope each cheer and U.S.A. chant is just a little more salt in the left's anti-American wounds.

One last side note: If the statist left thought that proudly representing the United States was isolated to hockey, they're in for quite the shock.

Here's Cy Young winner Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates on the hockey team winning gold and his expectations for Team U.S.A. in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Paul Skenes, on representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic and the country’s recent Olympic success:



“We're America, we've got to assert our dominance over everybody else. That's what we do.” pic.twitter.com/JyUl2MF8vo — Colin Beazley (@colin_beazley) February 25, 2026

Another patriotic American athlete who is proud to represent his country.

After an embarrassingly bad tantrum in the wake of the Olympics, it looks like the left may have an equally bad spring.

Play Ball!

