US Naval Academy on Lockdown for a Possible Active Shooter on Campus

The United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, is on lockdown at this hour, due to reports of a possible active shooter on campus. There are conflicting reports of shots being fired.

Fox News is reporting that a former student who had been kicked out of the Naval Academy possibly returned to campus with a weapon. He is possibly trying to access cadets' rooms by identifying himself as a police officer.

That report has not been confirmed..

There have been no reports of injuries, but authorities are taking every precaution.

"We cannot confirm an active threat, but are searching the area out of an abundance of caution," said Kortlan Jackson, a spokesperson for the police department. A spokesperson for the Naval Academy said: "Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in coordination with local law enforcement, is currently responding to reports of threats made to the Naval Academy. The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available."

Given the recent active shooter hoaxes at several campuses around the country, all information should be taken with a grain of salt.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated.