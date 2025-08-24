A View to No Kills: Trump’s Federalization of D.C. Police Yields Ten-Day Streak...
ABC News Fails to Tug at Our Heartstrings With Illegal Immigrant Back-to-School Sob...
Jasmine Can't Cope With A Possible Crockett-less Congress: X Users Help her Plan...
Con of a Preacher, Man: Zohran Mamdani Visits Harlem Church (PICS)
Dem Maxwell Frost Laughably Claims MAGA Voters Are Confessing to Him that They...
Chuck Todd: Don't Make Democrats Live by Their Own Lawfare Rules
Denver Parishioners Worry About 'Psychological Safety' Because Their Priest Is Actually Ca...
This Is Why They LOSE: Hakeem Jeffries Shows Dems Have No Platform Outside...
You're Doing Great, Hakeem! Watch As Dem Leader Tries, Fails to Spin Democratic...
Sen. Eric Schmitt: 'Democrats Have Gerrymandered for Decades'
Canada's Newest Military Recruitment Poster Is a Boatload of AI-Generated Cringe
After Quitting WaPo Over Editorial Policy, Jonathan Capehart Complains About Cracker Barre...
'There's No Comparison': Gov. Gavin Newsom Tweets a List About California, Gets Responses
JOURNALISM FAIL: NBC News Fails to Play the Sympathy Card Over CA Day...

Possible Active Shooter Reported On the University of South Carolina's Columbia Campus

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:34 PM on August 24, 2025
Townhall Media

An Active shooter alert has been sent to students on the Columbia campus of the University of South Carolina. A heavy police presence is in the area as students have been advised to barricade themselves in a safe area and be prepared to fight the shooter should they encounter him. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Advertisement

The shooter, who is described as a six-foot-tall white male, and dressed in black, is reported to still be in the area.

Initial reports stated that the shooter entered the Thomas Cooper Library and opened fire. Security camera footage then showed a man, believed to possibly be the shooter, calmly walking across campus toward the campus village.

There have been no initial reports of injuries, and police are currently searching the campus.

Recommended

Jasmine Can't Cope With A Possible Crockett-less Congress: X Users Help her Plan for the Future
Eric V.
Advertisement

Police report that they have not encountered the shooter or found injuries.

It is possible that reports could be another hoax, such as the active shooter reports at Villanova University earlier this week.

Police will treat this report as if it's real until proven otherwise. The university has continued its shelter-in-place order until the campus is cleared by police.

The legitimacy of the threat is unclear at this time. We'll update this story as details are confirmed.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



Tags:

CAMPUS CARRY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING SOUTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Can't Cope With A Possible Crockett-less Congress: X Users Help her Plan for the Future
Eric V.
ABC News Fails to Tug at Our Heartstrings With Illegal Immigrant Back-to-School Sob Story
Amy Curtis
Chuck Todd: Don't Make Democrats Live by Their Own Lawfare Rules
Amy Curtis
Denver Parishioners Worry About 'Psychological Safety' Because Their Priest Is Actually Catholic
Amy Curtis
Canada's Newest Military Recruitment Poster Is a Boatload of AI-Generated Cringe
Amy Curtis
This Is Why They LOSE: Hakeem Jeffries Shows Dems Have No Platform Outside of 'Orange Man Bad' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Can't Cope With A Possible Crockett-less Congress: X Users Help her Plan for the Future Eric V.
Advertisement