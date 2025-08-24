Possible Active Shooter Reported On the University of South Carolina's Columbia Campus

An Active shooter alert has been sent to students on the Columbia campus of the University of South Carolina. A heavy police presence is in the area as students have been advised to barricade themselves in a safe area and be prepared to fight the shooter should they encounter him. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The shooter, who is described as a six-foot-tall white male, and dressed in black, is reported to still be in the area.

BREAKING: An active shooter has been reported on the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus at Thomas Cooper Library. Subject is reported as a white male with black pants, approximately 6 feet tall and still in the area pic.twitter.com/6HgkCJkbXj — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 24, 2025

Initial reports stated that the shooter entered the Thomas Cooper Library and opened fire. Security camera footage then showed a man, believed to possibly be the shooter, calmly walking across campus toward the campus village.

Live footage of the school shooter running around South Carolina pic.twitter.com/RaUHFZyGzi — Gamecock grady (@gradywilkins36) August 24, 2025

Live look at active shooter casually walking around University of South Carolina campus. pic.twitter.com/FXAhsP966R — Willy GoOut (@Willie_GoOut) August 24, 2025

Another angle, walking over the bridge to campus village at University of South Carolina. Active shooter pic.twitter.com/YHKHfCaoIB — Willy GoOut (@Willie_GoOut) August 24, 2025

There have been no initial reports of injuries, and police are currently searching the campus.

Active Shooter Alert at University of South Carolina Columbia Campus 1840 24 August 2025.



Public Address service states Thomas Cooper Library. pic.twitter.com/8D27KzJCsX — Joe Foxx (@FIRE_The_RINOS) August 24, 2025

Police report that they have not encountered the shooter or found injuries.

It is possible that reports could be another hoax, such as the active shooter reports at Villanova University earlier this week.

Villanova victim of ‘cruel’ active shooter ‘hoax’ that sends terrified new students, families scrambling during move-in, mass https://t.co/VJOsfSGIPR pic.twitter.com/y3oD9zEGTS — New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2025

🚨 YET ANOTHER ACTIVE SH00TER HOAX?



University of South Carolina - Columbia put out an alert saying there was an active shooter reported in the library.



Now they’re saying there is “NO EVIDENCE” of a shooter



There’s just this video of a man carrying an object.



Why does this… pic.twitter.com/JrwxkHRDUt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 24, 2025

Police will treat this report as if it's real until proven otherwise. The university has continued its shelter-in-place order until the campus is cleared by police.

The legitimacy of the threat is unclear at this time. We'll update this story as details are confirmed.

