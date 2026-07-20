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Zohran Mamdani's Attempt to Take Credit for World Cup Tournament Success Hit a Huge Snag

Doug P. | 9:32 AM on July 20, 2026
Meme screenshot

The United States secured the right to co-host the 2026 World Cup eight years ago, during Donald Trump's first term in the White House. The tournament was a big success and concluded yesterday with Spain defeating Argentina while Trump was in attendance.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani clearly wanted to not only remind everybody that he was also there, but it appears that he's also trying to take credit for part of the tournament's success. 

If you didn't know any better, you'd guess the final (or other World Cup matches) were held in New York City.

And we're not sure why Mamdani's taking a picture of the person who was taking the picture. 

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By taking credit for somebody else's successes maybe Mamdani's just trying to prove to the world that he's an authentic socialist "leader." 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP NEW JERSEY NEW YORK WORLD CUP

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