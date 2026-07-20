Zohran Mamdani's Attempt to Take Credit for World Cup Tournament Success Hit a Huge Snag

The United States secured the right to co-host the 2026 World Cup eight years ago, during Donald Trump's first term in the White House. The tournament was a big success and concluded yesterday with Spain defeating Argentina while Trump was in attendance.

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Surely the entirety of sports media will now spend the next few weeks condemning the Spanish national team for celebrating and shaking hands with Donald Trump, right? pic.twitter.com/PgQhOKgxes — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 20, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani clearly wanted to not only remind everybody that he was also there, but it appears that he's also trying to take credit for part of the tournament's success.

Over the past month, New York City has welcomed the world.



From neighborhood watch parties to the stadium, we’ve celebrated the communities that make our city the global capital of the beautiful game.



Today, we close out a historic World Cup, proud of how New Yorkers showed up… pic.twitter.com/If4fys5fwV — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 19, 2026

If you didn't know any better, you'd guess the final (or other World Cup matches) were held in New York City.

And we're not sure why Mamdani's taking a picture of the person who was taking the picture.

Exactly ZERO matches were played in New York City. — Gordon 🇺🇸🗽🏴‍☠️ (@Nodrogging) July 19, 2026

No, New Jersey has welcomed the world



You took this picture in New Jersey — The Bratt Pack (@TheBrattPack63) July 19, 2026

You had nothing to do with it. You’re just a spectators.



President Trump made it happen. https://t.co/YUmd9g7Kgz — The Hidden Jewell ⭐ VERIFlED Pureblood (@TheHiddenJewell) July 19, 2026

Taking credit for everyone else's work again, I see. https://t.co/FatIUplff6 — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) July 19, 2026

By taking credit for somebody else's successes maybe Mamdani's just trying to prove to the world that he's an authentic socialist "leader."

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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