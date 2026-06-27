Dem Who Said Millions Will Die Without a 'Green New Deal' Calls Republicans the Party of Fear

With the midterm elections rapidly approaching, the level of projection coming from the Left has gone off the charts, and no Democrat has been doing his or her part quite like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

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The congresswoman whose past idiotic comments are now seen as common wisdom (according to her) has also said that the Republican Party uses fear to try and scare people into supporting them. This doozy comes with a beverage warning:

AOC: The Republican Party’s brand is fear. And they have to constantly churn out what they want people to be afraid of—to be afraid of socialists, to be afraid of immigrants, to be afraid of women. They constantly want Americans in fear of somebody because, if you are not afraid… pic.twitter.com/MbIVOzpyd9 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 27, 2026

The Republicans' brand is trying to scare people, says this person:

Not long after a mammoth federal climate change report was published Friday, a month before expected, Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said "people are going to die" if Congress doesn't take immediate action. A multi-layered report just released outlines a brutal hit to health and economic costs to the United States. The report interlaces global warming, natural disasters, fracturing infrastructure, depleting agriculture and California wildfires to indicate a gloomy scenario for the United States by the year 2100.

Pick any other issue, from gun control to DOGE to net neutrality, and the Democrats have constantly tried to scare everybody to death. Also, let's not forget their warnings that America would turn into Nazi Germany if Trump were elected.

AOC claiming that Republicans are the ones who use fear to control people might be one of her biggest whoppers.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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