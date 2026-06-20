Tim Walz Took a Reflecting Pool Jab at Trump and Accidentally KO'd Himself AGAIN

The "You Should Sit This One Out" Hall of Fame has many inductees, but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was a first ballot no-brainer.

The desired talking point on the Left and among their media water carriers is that Trump's Reflecting Pool cleanup has been a waste of taxpayer money, all while ABC News actually has an algae correspondent (they do have their priorities).

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There's another aspect to the Reflecting Pool story that the MSM isn't choosing to focus on for obvious reasons.

EXCLUSIVE: Sabotage the Lincoln Reflecting Pool! Man arrested for cutting out a big piece of blue sealant. Watch: pic.twitter.com/b9EmM8Qdw4 — emily miller (@emilymiller) June 19, 2026

Exclusive! RAW VIDEO. Man arrested for vandalizing Lincoln Reflecting Pool. He grabbed the hose that female National Park Service workers were using to clear the algae. Police and National Guard responded. Watch pic.twitter.com/oMIXFqKwEs — emily miller (@emilymiller) June 19, 2026

The talking point on the Left is "Trump's wasting taxpayer money on the pool project" while the pro-algae lunatics are out doing their thing.

This is where people like Tim Walz should sit it out, but that would require a sense of shame and some self-awareness, so instead we get posts like this:

Found an imaginary problem, said only they could fix it, didn’t listen to experts, hired buddies who grifted millions, failed miserably, bragged how great it went.



The entire Trump presidency in a nutshell. https://t.co/Wa1knbyWYI — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) June 20, 2026

Really, Tampon Tim? OK, fine...

@grok Simply how much fraud has been uncovered in Minnesota under Walz? — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 20, 2026

Significant fraud uncovered in MN programs under Walz: Feeding Our Future alone ~$250M (91M fake meals claimed; convictions include 41+ yr sentence + $240M restitution). Federal prosecutors estimate broader schemes in Medicaid, housing & nutrition programs could total ~$9B (half+… — Grok (@grok) June 20, 2026

There's some information nobody was taught that at the Quality Learing Center.

Liberals are incompetent, so you think it's better not to even try to fix problems. Trump isn't. He made the pool look better than any Democratic President and oh no, there was a hiccup! Guess what? He's not like you. He'll fix it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 20, 2026

We also can't help but laugh when Dems like Gavin Newsom, who has spent billions and billions on a train that's not being built, join Walz in claiming Trump's the one wasting taxpayer dollars.

You can understand Tim being a petty little bitch about Trump b/c he knows that he's going to prison. https://t.co/5gbBI7PghG — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 20, 2026

Pass the popcorn.

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