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Tim Walz Took a Reflecting Pool Jab at Trump and Accidentally KO'd Himself AGAIN

Doug P. | 10:10 AM on June 20, 2026
ImgFlip

The "You Should Sit This One Out" Hall of Fame has many inductees, but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was a first ballot no-brainer.

The desired talking point on the Left and among their media water carriers is that Trump's Reflecting Pool cleanup has been a waste of taxpayer money, all while ABC News actually has an algae correspondent (they do have their priorities).

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There's another aspect to the Reflecting Pool story that the MSM isn't choosing to focus on for obvious reasons. 

The talking point on the Left is "Trump's wasting taxpayer money on the pool project" while the pro-algae lunatics are out doing their thing. 

This is where people like Tim Walz should sit it out, but that would require a sense of shame and some self-awareness, so instead we get posts like this: 

Really, Tampon Tim? OK, fine...

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There's some information nobody was taught that at the Quality Learing Center.

We also can't help but laugh when Dems like Gavin Newsom, who has spent billions and billions on a train that's not being built, join Walz in claiming Trump's the one wasting taxpayer dollars. 

Pass the popcorn.

*****

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