AOC Says States Like TN Want to 'Wipe Out Every Black Representative' While 'Axelrod Just Nods Along'

It's possible that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could have her sights set on the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in 2028, and what better way to kick that off than by proving that she's completely ignorant about U.S. history (and so many other topics). Such was the case when AOC claimed that the American Revolution was fought against "the billionaires of their time." Ted Cruz gave AOC a failing grade on her history paper.

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In a conversation with former Obama adviser David Axelrod, Ocasio-Cortez really hoped nobody in the audience knows (or cares) about the truth of the situation in Tennessee when she said this:

AOC on the new Tennessee Congressional map which would eliminate the last Democrat seat:



“States like Tennessee want to wipe out every Black Representative”



The current Democrat Rep is a White guy and his Republican opponent is a Black woman.



Can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/ZDWojmaHCC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2026

The Democrats have made it abundantly clear that black Republicans don't count (they ain't black, as Joe Biden once said).

The current Democrat Rep is a White guy and his Republican opponent is a Black woman🙃 https://t.co/egpbPTP0tC — NurseOnDuty🇺🇸 (@Kelij66) May 11, 2026

Clueless and then some. But she seems to think she's brilliant, which is a dangerous combination.

Of course.

Seems like what we've been saying all along is true.



Democrats are racists — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) May 11, 2026

The Democrat frustration over how badly their redistricting games have backfired couldn't be more obvious, and we're here for it.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and the Dems will obviously tell any lies they deem necessary to try and stop that from happening.

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