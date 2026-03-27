'No Kings' Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Says OF COURSE Trump Always Had the Authority to Skirt Congress

Democrats have insisted for a long time that Donald Trump is an authoritarian and somebody who wants to be a "King" of the United States. The Left's "No Kings" rallies around the country have made that abundantly clear.

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But the partial government shutdown seems to have changed that.

The latest hot trend among Democrats is to blame Trump for not being an authoritarian "King" in a timely enough manner. Dem Sen. Tammy Baldwin did that very thing on Friday.

Last year House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was also on the "No Kings" bandwagon in response to Trump:

Peaceful protest against an out of control President is the American way. #NoKings pic.twitter.com/YXK3neMLV5 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 18, 2025

One possible sign that the partial shutdown issue is imploding on the Democrats can be found in what Jeffries is saying now:

CNN: The administration is moving forward with an executive action to pay TSA agents. Is that something you support?



JEFFRIES: We called on Donald Trump to do this weeks ago. Trump for weeks claimed he did not have this authority. Of course he did. pic.twitter.com/4NvPSzfkbF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2026

Does anybody remember Democrats saying Trump had the authority to use an EO to fund the TSA?

Of course, Jeffries lied as usual pic.twitter.com/pMgAJt56kC — JetSetGent (@JetSetGent) March 27, 2026

Jeffries lies... we're used to that.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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