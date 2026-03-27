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'No Kings' Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Says OF COURSE Trump Always Had the Authority to Skirt Congress

Doug P. | 9:14 PM on March 27, 2026
Twitter

Democrats have insisted for a long time that Donald Trump is an authoritarian and somebody who wants to be a "King" of the United States. The Left's "No Kings" rallies around the country have made that abundantly clear. 

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But the partial government shutdown seems to have changed that. 

The latest hot trend among Democrats is to blame Trump for not being an authoritarian "King" in a timely enough manner. Dem Sen. Tammy Baldwin did that very thing on Friday.

Last year House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was also on the "No Kings" bandwagon in response to Trump:

One possible sign that the partial shutdown issue is imploding on the Democrats can be found in what Jeffries is saying now: 

Does anybody remember Democrats saying Trump had the authority to use an EO to fund the TSA? 

Jeffries lies... we're used to that. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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