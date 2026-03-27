The Olympics FINALLY Adopts a Policy of Sanity, and CNN Just Can't Deal...
Looksmaxxing Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Battery in FL – Gator Shooting Also Under...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 60% Off VIP Memberships!
Guess What's Missing From NBC News' Headline About Congresswoman Charged With Stealing Mil...
Schumer Loses, Senate Funds TSA, Trump Ends the Stalemate, Thune Flees
VIP
Democrats Look Down on Working Class Americans (They Just Do)
ICE Agents at This Airport Had the Perfect Reaction to Lefty Screeching About...
Ben Shapiro TORCHES James Fishback for Dropping Pants-on-Fire Lie About His Byron Donalds...
VIP
'No Kings' Lefties Wonder Why Trump Took So Long to Say He Could...
Ship Has SAILED: Bill Melugin Explains How Democrats Lost AGAIN With Senate Passing...
Sen. Ted Cruz Helps Media Make Their Headlines About Chuck Schumer and Photo...
FINISH THEM! Scott Bessent BODIES Financial Times for Pushing Explicitly FALSE Story About...
JB Pritzker Blasted for What's NOT Mentioned in His Post About Firefighter Who...
OOF: Hakeem Jeffries Thinks Democrats Won the DHS Funding Battle, but Ultimately They...

Ari Fleischer and Others Spot Irony in 'No Kings' Dem Slamming Trump for Not Going Around Congress Sooner

Doug P. | 3:36 PM on March 27, 2026
meme

Very early this morning the Senate passed a spending bill that would have paid TSA workers and other agencies in the DHS, but now House Speaker Mike Johnson has rejected that bill and has a better idea:

Advertisement

In other words, the partial shutdown might not end any time very soon. 

This is where President Trump comes in:

Remember when the Democrats were participating in "No Kings" rallies and others were calling Trump an authoritarian?

Some of those same Dems, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth, are now criticizing Trump for not circumventing Congress faster: 

Go figure. The Democrats could have done it this whole time. 

Recommended

Looksmaxxing Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Battery in FL – Gator Shooting Also Under FWC Investigation
justmindy
Advertisement

Ari Fleischer and others have noted the irony: 

So now the "No Kings" people are taking jabs at Trump for not doing king-like things much sooner? 

Yeah, isn't that strange? 

If only the Democrats cared as much about keeping the Department of Homeland Security fully funded at a time of heightened threat levels as much as they care about protecting illegal aliens. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress or the insanity will return in force. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Looksmaxxing Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Battery in FL – Gator Shooting Also Under FWC Investigation
justmindy
ICE Agents at This Airport Had the Perfect Reaction to Lefty Screeching About 'Fascist Foot Soldiers'
Doug P.
Guess What's Missing From NBC News' Headline About Congresswoman Charged With Stealing Millions
Doug P.
Ship Has SAILED: Bill Melugin Explains How Democrats Lost AGAIN With Senate Passing Partial DHS Funding
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro TORCHES James Fishback for Dropping Pants-on-Fire Lie About His Byron Donalds Interview
Sam J.
JB Pritzker Blasted for What's NOT Mentioned in His Post About Firefighter Who 'Passed Away'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Looksmaxxing Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Battery in FL – Gator Shooting Also Under FWC Investigation justmindy
Advertisement