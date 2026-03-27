Ari Fleischer and Others Spot Irony in 'No Kings' Dem Slamming Trump for Not Going Around Congress Sooner

Very early this morning the Senate passed a spending bill that would have paid TSA workers and other agencies in the DHS, but now House Speaker Mike Johnson has rejected that bill and has a better idea:

Advertisement

NEW: Speaker Mike Johnson tells House Republicans on a conference call that he plans to hold a vote on a bill to fund all of DHS for 60 days, according to a source.



Johnson's comments signal that the House has no intention for now to vote on a Senate-passed bill that funds DHS… — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 27, 2026

"WE ARE FURIOUS!"



Speaker Johnson is brought to the point of laughter or disbelief because he "can't believe" the bill that was passed out of the Senate.@ScottJenningsKY pic.twitter.com/kE2hqoAcnl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 27, 2026

In other words, the partial shutdown might not end any time very soon.

This is where President Trump comes in:

Breaking: President Trump signed an executive order to pay TSA workers after funding stalled in Congress https://t.co/Rznpo81aIA — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 27, 2026

Remember when the Democrats were participating in "No Kings" rallies and others were calling Trump an authoritarian?

Some of those same Dems, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth, are now criticizing Trump for not circumventing Congress faster:

Trump could have paid the TSA workers this whole time. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 27, 2026

Go figure. The Democrats could have done it this whole time.

You could have too. Trump was going to do it by executive order after you refused to vote to fund it. What a disingenuous spin. https://t.co/G3VDeXe9xs — “Scoop” Texas 🦅🇺🇸😎 (@VEtFeMaLE) March 27, 2026

Ari Fleischer and others have noted the irony:

Notable to see a Member of the Senate cede appropriation decisions to the executive branch. Remember this next time you see Senator Duckworth at a No Kings Rally. https://t.co/Gf6F30oMBU — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 27, 2026

So now the "No Kings" people are taking jabs at Trump for not doing king-like things much sooner?

Weirdly you never mentioned that before. — @amuse (@amuse) March 27, 2026

Yeah, isn't that strange?

He underestimated how much you and fellow Democrats love illegal aliens. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) March 27, 2026

If only the Democrats cared as much about keeping the Department of Homeland Security fully funded at a time of heightened threat levels as much as they care about protecting illegal aliens.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress or the insanity will return in force.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!