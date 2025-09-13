Sen. Ed Markey Calls on US to Punish 'Election Deniers' and Accidentally Sends Clinton and Abrams to Jail

WaPo Reports Many People Are Being Fired for 'Posting About It' (Charlie Kirk's...
Doug P. | 11:06 AM on September 13, 2025
ABC News

Hey look! Another Democrat wants to talk about the "election denial" that's a grave threat to the very fabric of our democracy. Unless of course a Democrat is the person doing the questioning of election results. 

Democrat Sen. Ed Markey seems to think that the U.S. should follow a new model when it comes to punishing those he calls "election deniers": 

Is this guy sure he wants to go there? Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams and others will first want an exception carved out for the Left. 

According to Markey, Hillary should probably be in prison. 

The jails in the U.S. would be really full... of Democrats:

There are enough Democrat "election deniers" in that video to fill up Alligator Alcatraz, so thanks for the idea, senator!

And by the way, the Dems aren't serious when they talk about dialing down the tone of the rhetoric:

How does the senator feel about jailing people for incitement to violence? 

*****

