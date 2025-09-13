Sen. Ed Markey Calls on US to Punish 'Election Deniers' and Accidentally Sends Clinton and Abrams to Jail

Hey look! Another Democrat wants to talk about the "election denial" that's a grave threat to the very fabric of our democracy. Unless of course a Democrat is the person doing the questioning of election results.

Democrat Sen. Ed Markey seems to think that the U.S. should follow a new model when it comes to punishing those he calls "election deniers":

Brazil is sending its election denier to prison for 27 years. We sent ours back to the White House. Brazil already lived under military dictatorship and saw the threat clearly. We failed to protect our democracy. We need to learn from Brazil before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/0APO5vdPVm — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) September 12, 2025

Is this guy sure he wants to go there? Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams and others will first want an exception carved out for the Left.

Hillary Clinton is an election denier. We could jail her right? — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 13, 2025

According to Markey, Hillary should probably be in prison.

So why didn't you advocate for these election deniers to go to prison? 🤔https://t.co/QwJPnNn7XS — TxJarhead (@BeardedTexan69) September 13, 2025

The jails in the U.S. would be really full... of Democrats:

NEW VIDEO: 24 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2023

There are enough Democrat "election deniers" in that video to fill up Alligator Alcatraz, so thanks for the idea, senator!

And by the way, the Dems aren't serious when they talk about dialing down the tone of the rhetoric:

Not even two days after one of the most prominent voices in the conservative movement is assassinated, here’s a dem lawmaker calling on throwing our President in prison.



So much for dialing down the temperature https://t.co/04YooZL1x3 — Vik Ath (@vik_ath) September 12, 2025

in light of recent events, its time to start taking “rhetoric” like this seriously for what it is:



incitement https://t.co/rvfXzvUpcA — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) September 13, 2025

How does the senator feel about jailing people for incitement to violence?

