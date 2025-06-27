Guess How All These Rich Climate Change Doomsday Alarmists Are Getting to Jeff Bezos' Venice Wedding

It's often been said that if you're a climate change alarmist and want everybody to believe that fossil fuel emissions are causing an existential threat to humanity, at least behave as if YOU believe it. But that's not often the case with the people we're going to talk about.

Advertisement

Yes indeed, another batch of eco-hypocrites has been spotted, and Italy will soon be getting crop dusted by private jet emissions from the kinds of people who want us to believe we're about to die a horrible death caused by -- well, what they're doing:

Here’s how the elites are partying—by flying 90 private jets to Italy to attend Jeff Bezos’ $50–100 million wedding.



All of them so-called "climate change activists," living like there’s no tomorrow—hypocrites, every one of them. People like Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, the… pic.twitter.com/Mzt3ZAtOOk — Open Minded Approach (@OMApproach) June 27, 2025

100 private jets set to fly into Venice for Jeff Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sanchez.



Dozens of celebrities are flying into the $50 million wedding with guests including; the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/noZoVY7tXJ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 27, 2025

These are some of the people who have been insisting that the rest of us be forced onto public transit and a diet of insects:

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are getting married in Venice, and the three-day wedding celebration will bring in nearly 100 private jets and a guest list full of billionaires and celebrities, including Oprah and Leonardo DiCaprio, Mercury News reports. Streets have been closed, boats rerouted, and security teams stationed across the city for the event, taking place from June 26-28. Now, people who live there — and plenty of others online — are calling the whole thing over-the-top and extremely out of touch.

These people are determined to make man-made climate change doomsday alarmism the biggest self-fulfilling prophecy in all of history.

Anybody flying a private jet to a wedding should shut up about climate change. https://t.co/Wdqsg7xxkI — Mark Fredrickson (@mfredri) June 27, 2025

And yet they won't.