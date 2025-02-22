What Trump's Looking Into Selling in S.F. Couldn't Be More Hilariously Symbolic

How About NO? Canadian Writer DEMANDS Wayne Gretzky 'Explain' His Relationship with Donald...
Doug P.  |  9:13 AM on February 22, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

We are now just over one month into the Trump presidency, and based on all the Democrat hyperventilating it couldn't be more obvious that there's a new sheriff in town. The shift in political winds that took place in November on Election Day becomes clearer each day, and there's a story which symbolizes that shift better than most.

This is pure gold: 

This year just keeps on getting better!

Bonus points if this building gets turned into a Trump hotel:

Two prominent San Francisco buildings may be on President Trump's chopping block.

The White House is looking to sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on 7th Street and the century-old building at 50 United Nations Plaza.

The Trump administration says it will save money by avoiding maintenance on the buildings, selling the properties, then leasing office space for federal workers.

Former Congresswoman Jackie Speier says it's just about vengeance.

To quote Barack Obama, "elections have consequences."

Trump should sell the Nancy Pelosi Building sight unseen, saying only "you have to buy it to find out what's in it." It would be a fitting way to honor the former House Speaker.

