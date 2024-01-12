GREAT Timing! Biden Trips Over a Certain Somebody While Boasting About IRS Collecting Unpaid Taxes

The "Inflation Reduction Act" of 2022 ended up worsening inflation, but at least Democrats can be thrilled that it expanded the IRS, and they're trying to promote the return on that "investment" so far:

The IRS says it has collected more than half a billion dollars from millionaire Americans who owed tax debt. https://t.co/bfy8jvNYN8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 12, 2024

Biden, or whoever runs the @POTUS account (definitely not Biden), decided that was brag-worthy:

As of today, the IRS has collected over $500 million in unpaid taxes from 1,600 millionaires using resources from my Inflation Reduction Act.



This is about the super-wealthy needing to pay what they owe – what the existing tax code calls for – just like hardworking Americans do. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 12, 2024

OK, first things first:

That 34 trillion debt will melt away now — Alex 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@CtRedLFC) January 12, 2024

lol that $500 million will be spent by you in 1.3 seconds. — Tandy (@dantypo) January 12, 2024

Yep, at least!

Huge return on that $80…..billion. https://t.co/nroETQDqvm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 12, 2024

Has Biden yet scolded any of those billionaires whose homes he likes to stay at while on vacation about not paying their "fair share" in taxes? We're guessing no.

Or maybe he could start closer to home:

@POTUS didn’t your son just appear in court for tax fraud charges??? https://t.co/qg9VUL0NTc — mungyman (@idahocitizen) January 12, 2024

Nice timing on the part of the Biden White House considering this was what happened today:

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to nine federal tax charges on Thursday.



He is accused of actively avoiding paying at least $1.4 million in taxes over four years, which he has since paid back. @CBS_Herridge reports.

pic.twitter.com/XSGmb2srQo — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 12, 2024

Everything -- and we mean everything -- that Biden lectures others about is 100 percent pure projection, whether it's paying taxes, respecting the Constitution, following the "rule of law," contributing to "climate change," etc.

When is Hunter gonna pay?



"The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019," according to the indictment, filed by special counsel David Weiss.https://t.co/HdgrUo6e9h https://t.co/x2PA40zW6f — USA Flyover (@USAflyover) January 12, 2024

Unfortunately they haven’t collected from your son or your family business https://t.co/5EAZWp6azQ pic.twitter.com/SxZzCS1fiD — Texam (@Texam16) January 12, 2024

Come on, IRS, you're getting some free leads here!

BRILLIANT! They recovered like SIX HOURS of the Bidet Regime’s deficit spending, and how much per year do they spend on those 87,000 extra agents? $70 billion?? More??



Absolute Bozo Brigade stuff here.



🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/Xr3su2g0yd — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) January 12, 2024

"Bozo Brigade" sums it up perfectly. Well, on second thought, maybe it's a bit of an insult to Bozo.

***

