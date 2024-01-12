Where Were You When Dean Screamed? Marking The (Almost) 20 Year Anniversary of...
GREAT Timing! Biden Trips Over a Certain Somebody While Boasting About IRS Collecting Unpaid Taxes

Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on January 12, 2024

The "Inflation Reduction Act" of 2022 ended up worsening inflation, but at least Democrats can be thrilled that it expanded the IRS, and they're trying to promote the return on that "investment" so far:

Biden, or whoever runs the @POTUS account (definitely not Biden), decided that was brag-worthy:

OK, first things first:

Yep, at least!

Has Biden yet scolded any of those billionaires whose homes he likes to stay at while on vacation about not paying their "fair share" in taxes? We're guessing no.

Or maybe he could start closer to home:

Nice timing on the part of the Biden White House considering this was what happened today:

Everything -- and we mean everything -- that Biden lectures others about is 100 percent pure projection, whether it's paying taxes, respecting the Constitution, following the "rule of law," contributing to "climate change," etc.

Come on, IRS, you're getting some free leads here!

"Bozo Brigade" sums it up perfectly. Well, on second thought, maybe it's a bit of an insult to Bozo.

*** 

