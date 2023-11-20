Biden Pardons Turkeys, Talks About 'Ripritney's Tour,' and... WHAT?

Today at the White House the annual tradition of pardoning a pair of turkeys took place. Dana Loesch thought maybe Hunter might try to sneak his way into the line:

Advertisement

Will Hunter stand in line with the turkeys for a pardon? https://t.co/w5FssdJ9DU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 20, 2023

Hunter apparently wasn't there, but the turkeys and plenty of people who must have been confused at times were on hand:

TURKEY PARDON: Pres. Biden has pardoned Liberty and Bell, two turkeys from Minnesota, as part of the 76th annual thanksgiving tradition.



Biden turns 81 today, which means the tradition of turkey pardoning has been going on at the White House since Biden was 5 years old! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/hGSh6cQtFH — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) November 20, 2023

Biden acknowledged his 81st birthday, and... well, let him tell you what happened:

BIDEN: "They can actually sang birthday to me!" pic.twitter.com/bvblivJAnK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2023

Also, another Biden-ism dropped today:

BIDEN: "We've never come out of a situation, a bad circumstance, not—in—without being better off when we come through it!" pic.twitter.com/tREec4HKQG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2023

That's quote's got solid Kamala energy!

Biden also took a crack at talking about pop music, and guess what happened next:

President Joe Biden just confused Taylor Swift with Britney Spears at the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon. — Amber Duke (Athey) (@amber_athey) November 20, 2023

That appears to be what happened unless there's somebody on tour named "Ripitney":

America’s president on his 81st birthday pic.twitter.com/TUAAzZ1f7d — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2023

What is Biden talking about? pic.twitter.com/qbmOSWOu1j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 20, 2023

Joe Biden makes a joke about how hard it is to get tickets to Beyonce's Renaissance Tour except he says that her name is "Brittany.



He then says she is currently performing in Brazil, which is where Taylor Swift just did shows on her Eras Tour.



Beyonce's tour ended in October. pic.twitter.com/LUZb9UMeUS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2023

A question about the hostages being held in Gaza was also answered, though somewhere Antony Blinken probably made that face he makes when Biden talks to the press.

Advertisement

"Mr. President, is a hostage deal near?"

"YES!"

*Easter Bunny crashes through the bushes and drags him off. https://t.co/fWgrpu0MKt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2023

Biden left the event quickly but at least he didn't appear to be lost this time:

Joe Biden just abruptly left the Thanksgiving turkey pardon. He did his weird jog in a beeline for the White House.pic.twitter.com/rYITlwZC3e — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 20, 2023

Has the Biden White House yet started gaslighting about how much money they've saved us on Thanksgiving dinner this year?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!