Biden Pardons Turkeys, Talks About 'Ripritney's Tour,' and... WHAT?

Doug P.  |  1:50 PM on November 20, 2023
AngieArtist

Today at the White House the annual tradition of pardoning a pair of turkeys took place. Dana Loesch thought maybe Hunter might try to sneak his way into the line:

Hunter apparently wasn't there, but the turkeys and plenty of people who must have been confused at times were on hand:

Biden acknowledged his 81st birthday, and... well, let him tell you what happened:

Also, another Biden-ism dropped today:

That's quote's got solid Kamala energy!

Biden also took a crack at talking about pop music, and guess what happened next:

That appears to be what happened unless there's somebody on tour named "Ripitney":

A question about the hostages being held in Gaza was also answered, though somewhere Antony Blinken probably made that face he makes when Biden talks to the press. 

"Mr. President, is a hostage deal near?"

"YES!"

Biden left the event quickly but at least he didn't appear to be lost this time:

Has the Biden White House yet started gaslighting about how much money they've saved us on Thanksgiving dinner this year? 

*** 

