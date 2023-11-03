Clay Travis Took Over Rush Limbaugh's Time Slot (With Buck Sexton) and Guess What Happened Next

Back in the 1990s, the late, great Rush Limbaugh wrote a sequel to "The Way Things Ought to Be" titled, "See, I Told You So."

Rush certainly would have told Clay Travis and Buck Sexton what to expect after taking over his time slot and this might have been another "see, I told you so" moment.

Travis and Sexton took over Limbaugh's time slot just a few months after Biden took office, and guess what happened next:

When I took over the Rush Limbaugh time slot with @BuckSexton, they said expect the IRS to audit you every year there’s a Democrat in office. Guess what just arrived — my first ever IRS audit! Amazing timing. The Biden administration is the most corrupt in our lives. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 3, 2023

Well, this couldn't have been more predictable.

They sure do have their "priorities":

Just a reminder, Joe Biden’s own son didn’t pay taxes on millions in income for years and our government agreed to forego any punishment at all for him. In fact, he still hasn’t been charged with a single crime for this. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 3, 2023

And yet Biden has the gall to lecture others about paying their "fair share."

Has the IRS sent Buck his papers? At least you've only got to worry about the IRS, I think Rush used to talk about how the state of NY kept coming after him for years after he moved to Florida. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 3, 2023

Rush would say he was audited every year by the IRS. And, not only the IRS but also the City of New York would make him prove that he didn't live in NYC, as they would try to gouge him for city tax years after he moved to Florida. How is this NOT governmental harassment? — Dan Lawrence (@coramdeoDan) November 3, 2023

As the saying goes, the more things change the more they stay the same.

