It's NPR vs. NPR on 'right-wing conspiracy theory' about eating bugs

We've seen it many times before. Somebody on the Left makes a goal clear (for example, the "ban gas stoves" push), and then it's the Right that ends up getting accused of promoting a "conspiracy theory" just for noticing what's being proposed on the Left. Then of course we get confirmation that it's actually happening but conservatives opposition means they want climate change to destroy the planet and hasten the extinction of humanity.

The push to encourage everybody to embrace an insect diet in order to "save the planet" is one such issue, and NPR has this predictable hot take:

The propaganda is getting lazy pic.twitter.com/tzCuZN65l6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2023

It's gotten so ridiculous that NPR just doesn't care anymore... or maybe they never did.

Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) has some NPR chasers to offset their "right-wing conspiracy theories" about the Left's push to force people into a diet of insects:

Does anyone at NPR read or listen to NPR? pic.twitter.com/oOlPUMrT0L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2023

LOL! You can't make this stuff up (because NPR does it for us).

I'll just keep going here. pic.twitter.com/DHal0qy7qm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2023

Love the Neil Tyson one. pic.twitter.com/ZgOFS0zPKy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2023

Anyway. Stop funding these people. pic.twitter.com/VOZENbuSiv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2023

There's that familiar pattern again:

They couldn't be more predictable if they tried.

***

