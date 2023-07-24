‘Jim Treacher’ needs only one tweet to level an Emmy award winning Los...
It's NPR vs. NPR on 'right-wing conspiracy theory' about eating bugs

Doug P.  |  11:27 AM on July 24, 2023
Meme screenshot

We've seen it many times before. Somebody on the Left makes a goal clear (for example, the "ban gas stoves" push), and then it's the Right that ends up getting accused of promoting a "conspiracy theory" just for noticing what's being proposed on the Left. Then of course we get confirmation that it's actually happening but conservatives opposition means they want climate change to destroy the planet and hasten the extinction of humanity.

The push to encourage everybody to embrace an insect diet in order to "save the planet" is one such issue, and NPR has this predictable hot take:

It's gotten so ridiculous that NPR just doesn't care anymore... or maybe they never did. 

Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) has some NPR chasers to offset their "right-wing conspiracy theories" about the Left's push to force people into a diet of insects:

LOL! You can't make this stuff up (because NPR does it for us).

There's that familiar pattern again:

They couldn't be more predictable if they tried.

