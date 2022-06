The midterm elections are just over six months away and the number of political ads will soon begin increasing rapidly. With that in mind, Stephen L. Miller โ€” aka @RedSteeze โ€” spotted a video and picture that simply must find their way into Republican ads because they perfectly sum up Democrats on the Left and their attitudes:

The picture of Abrams and this video should be in many Republican ads from now until midterm election day:

Democrat Rep. David Cicilline: โ€œspare me the bullshit about constitutional rightsโ€ pic.twitter.com/7mvcbQ6muz โ€” RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022

Yep, those definitely are ad-worthy!

You could seriously just put this photo and video clip in a short ad with no other commentary, and it would flip every moderate from @dnc to independent or @rnc. https://t.co/SDl1sZXxUO โ€” lavoixdelaraison ๐Ÿ‡พ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท (@voixdelawraison) June 3, 2022

There are so many to choose from:

Granted it might be difficult for the Republicans to defeat Stacey Abrams because sheโ€™ll simply declare herself the rightful winner of the election even if that doesnโ€™t end up being the case.

