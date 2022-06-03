The midterm elections are just over six months away and the number of political ads will soon begin increasing rapidly. With that in mind, Stephen L. Miller — aka @RedSteeze — spotted a video and picture that simply must find their way into Republican ads because they perfectly sum up Democrats on the Left and their attitudes:

The picture of Abrams and this video should be in many Republican ads from now until midterm election day:

Democrat Rep. David Cicilline: “spare me the bullshit about constitutional rights” pic.twitter.com/7mvcbQ6muz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022

Yep, those definitely are ad-worthy!

You could seriously just put this photo and video clip in a short ad with no other commentary, and it would flip every moderate from @dnc to independent or @rnc. https://t.co/SDl1sZXxUO — lavoixdelaraison 🇾🇪🇺🇸🇧🇪🇫🇷 (@voixdelawraison) June 3, 2022

There are so many to choose from:

Granted it might be difficult for the Republicans to defeat Stacey Abrams because she’ll simply declare herself the rightful winner of the election even if that doesn’t end up being the case.

***

Related:

Stephen L. Miller spots media yawning over incoming WH press secretary’s previous ‘big lie stolen election’ tweets

Valerie Jarrett responds predictably after Stephen L. Miller calls out masking violations at Obama’s Stanford event

Stephen L. Miller mops the floor with Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern after Stern uses Miller’s basic biology question to smear GOP as homophobic

Recommended Twitchy Video