The first night of the NFL Draft is happening in Las Vegas right now, so maybe Robert Reich thought it was a good time to combine football and politics (again). Here’s the former Clinton Labor Secretary’s free speech hot take about Colin Kaepernick and Elon Musk:

Yeah, because the two things are totally comparable. Wait, maybe not:

Trending

“Disingenuous hack” might even be a kind way to describe Reich.

Really though, sometimes we can’t help but wonder if Reich is trying to sound ridiculous.

It’s really that simple.

OUCH!

For some reason, Kaepernick wants to get back into the line of work that he compared to slavery not that long ago. Weird, right? But Robert Reich wants us to believe this is all comparable to the latest Elon Musk news.

***

Related:

Enjoy retirement, LOSER: Colin Kaepernick begging organization he compared to slavery for a job does NOT go well

‘White supremacy cannot be reformed’: Colin Kaepernick says the Rittenhouse verdict ‘validates the need to abolish our current system’

Creator of Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix show quotes parents of ‘murderer’ Kyle Rittenhouse’s attacker

Colin Kaepernick sets his sights on ‘acceptable negroes’ like Steve Urkel from ‘Family Matters’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Colin KaepernickElon MuskRobert Reich

Recommended Twitchy Video