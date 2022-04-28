The first night of the NFL Draft is happening in Las Vegas right now, so maybe Robert Reich thought it was a good time to combine football and politics (again). Here’s the former Clinton Labor Secretary’s free speech hot take about Colin Kaepernick and Elon Musk:

So let me get this straight: conservatives love free speech for Elon Musk, but hate free speech for Colin Kaepernick? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 28, 2022

Yeah, because the two things are totally comparable. Wait, maybe not:

Apparently you still don't have a grasp on how free speech actually works. Kap can technically kneel whenever and wherever he wants. I also have the right to call him a dumbass for spitting in the face of the country that afforded him the chance to live his dream. — 🇺🇦 Rick Robinson 🇺🇦 Biden is a House Plant (@RowdyRick73) April 28, 2022

Colin Kaepernick was an employee of the 49ers. Employers are not the government & put limits on speech while representing them all the time. Reich is a disingenuous hack. — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) April 28, 2022

“Disingenuous hack” might even be a kind way to describe Reich.

Are you trying to tweet the dumbest tweet of them all? Serious question. https://t.co/91W6WC2n6k — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 28, 2022

Really though, sometimes we can’t help but wonder if Reich is trying to sound ridiculous.

People who get their own Netflix specials to blather on about their dumb ideas definitely aren't being shorted in the free speech department. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 28, 2022

Colin had free speech. It backfired on him. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) April 28, 2022

It’s really that simple.

Elon wasn’t 3-16 in his last 19 starts. — 🇺🇸 AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) April 28, 2022

OUCH!

He can say what he wants to, I don’t have to listen. https://t.co/x2kVCKaG2j — REC2fyme (@rec2fyme) April 29, 2022

No. We just hate Colin Kaepernick. Kneeling while wearing socks with pigs as cops kinda does that. https://t.co/LJZNv2CaJI — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) April 28, 2022

For some reason, Kaepernick wants to get back into the line of work that he compared to slavery not that long ago. Weird, right? But Robert Reich wants us to believe this is all comparable to the latest Elon Musk news.

