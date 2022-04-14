Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter has sparked a day of lefty meltdowns like we haven’t seen in quite a while. It’s also provided the media another opportunity to put their level of self-unawareness on full display.

Meanwhile, Robert Reich’s contribution to the day’s hot takes includes the following:

This morning Musk bid $54.20 a share to buy the rest of Twitter and take it private — nearly 40% higher than Twitter’s stock price in January before Musk started buying. Anyone concerned about another oligarch taking over a news source? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 14, 2022

Did Reich have these kinds of concerns after Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post?

I've searched your Twitter archives to find a similar complaint when Bezos bought the WaPo, but have so far been unable to find it. I'm sure it's out there somewhere though, right? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 14, 2022

We wouldn’t be surprised that Reich said very little after Bezos bought the Post, especially considering the paper’s proven itself to be quite useful when it comes to helping spread lefty narratives or suppress the truth at crucial times.

Robert keeps referring to Musk as an “oligarch” but never describes Bill Gates or George Soros this way, hmmmm https://t.co/5ev2wx2Y6y — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) April 14, 2022

Reich is incredibly transparent when it comes to his double standards.

The guy that currently runs Twitter is worth $12 billion. Does that not qualify him as an oligarch? Because none of these concerns were raised when Parag Agrawal took over. https://t.co/KXWdR6lzjr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 14, 2022

Perhaps Reich considers the current Twitter CEO to be the good kind of “oligarch.”

Build your own Twitter, Reich. https://t.co/b3DCmR4fP4 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) April 14, 2022

That’s the advice the Left offered everybody else back when they were convinced they had a firm grip on control of Twitter.

***

Related:

Robert Reich gets help with his memory after being triggered by GOP’s ‘flagrant disrespect’ of Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

‘Wrong country, comrade’: Robert Reich wants less ‘personal freedom’ and more ‘collective freedom’

Recommended Twitchy Video