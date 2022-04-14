Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter has sparked a day of lefty meltdowns like we haven’t seen in quite a while. It’s also provided the media another opportunity to put their level of self-unawareness on full display.

Meanwhile, Robert Reich’s contribution to the day’s hot takes includes the following:

Did Reich have these kinds of concerns after Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post?

We wouldn’t be surprised that Reich said very little after Bezos bought the Post, especially considering the paper’s proven itself to be quite useful when it comes to helping spread lefty narratives or suppress the truth at crucial times.

Reich is incredibly transparent when it comes to his double standards.

Perhaps Reich considers the current Twitter CEO to be the good kind of “oligarch.”

That’s the advice the Left offered everybody else back when they were convinced they had a firm grip on control of Twitter.

