News of Florida that Gov. Ron DeSantis is reactivating the State Guard has caused many on the Left to freak out once again. Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried called it a “military force that only answers to him,” while other lefties are hyperventilating and CNN’s losing what’s left of their minds.

Forget the fact that many other states have the exact same thing — it’s because DeSantis is doing it that’s cause for concern. A segment on MSNBC discussed what they think could be the Florida governor’s motive for reactivating the State Guard, including making it easier to shoot looters:

MSNBC panel worries "Florida Man" and "right-wing extremist" @GovRonDeSantis reincarnating the Fla. State Guard will be used to "shoot looters" or precipitate the kidnapping of a governor pic.twitter.com/XBB8ZeJ9pA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 4, 2021

As you can see, Joy Reid isn’t the only loon at MSNBC.

MSNBC constantly attacks Ron DeSantis because he’s an effective leader and that effective leadership exposes the flaws of Leftist leadership. Nothing more, nothing less. https://t.co/d86zefIe0i — Patrick Mendes (@Patrick40452109) December 4, 2021

Yep, there’s a reason the Left can’t stand DeSantis, and it has nothing to do with the reasons they give.

Is there anyone on MSNBC that was hired based on merit, a serious person who is paid to state facts, or doesn’t sound like a dramatic clown?

Is there anyone deserving of even 2 minutes of our time?

No. No there is not. pic.twitter.com/9tkod3iSEr — 𝒞𝑜𝓃𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓉𝓊𝓉𝒾𝑜𝓃𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓈𝓉 (@MSMCali) December 4, 2021

He's not creating the FBI. https://t.co/SOWHxbco6U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 4, 2021

These guys are the gift that keeps on giving… — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) December 4, 2021

You had me at "shoot looters." https://t.co/2WsgV4YclB — 🇺🇸 Steve TN (@sdo1) December 4, 2021

This is so completely awesome. They drive themselves crazy, elevate DeSantis, and look like morons all at the same time. https://t.co/NpKfJHNwfw — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 4, 2021

Another job well done at MSNBC!

Recommended Twitchy Video