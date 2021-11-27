Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal had a tweet that caught the eye of many, partially for this reason:

The ratio on this tweet. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) November 27, 2021

And it just keeps growing. Here’s the tweet with Rep. Jayapal’s poll:

Which part of Build Back Better are you most excited for? — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 27, 2021

Jayapal’s tweet doesn’t include some of the more popular answers:

The part where it fails and there’s a 2022 red wave. https://t.co/f22G6Cy0tE — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) November 27, 2021

That and so much more:

The part where it fails in the Senate https://t.co/jaNp2bzhX6 — Dr. Ludicrous Hilarious 🇺🇸🇱🇨🇮🇱✝️🏴‍☠️ (@LudicrousHilar1) November 27, 2021

The part that gives GOP control of congress next year. https://t.co/Cd921wY4Wd — cml ✨unmask our children✨ (@CML915) November 27, 2021

For it to die in the senate. https://t.co/4wIitqlAjv — Pizza Czar🎄☃️🌟 (@PizzaWanchovies) November 27, 2021

My favorite thing about Build Back Better is that it’s not going to pass https://t.co/qQku6thyu5 — Aaron (@_AaronRyan) November 27, 2021

Its inevitable death in the Senate. https://t.co/26RMFsJNek — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) November 27, 2021

Biden and the Democrats are so desperate to pass this multitrillion-dollar spend-a-palooza because they know it’s likely to be their last chance for a while after facing what’s likely to be voter backlash in next year’s midterms.

1. The massive debt we added to our nation's balance sheet

2. Adding new entitlements when deficit is already large

3. Perverse incentives

4. SALT cap increased/giveaway to wealthy

5. Wealth transfer from next generation to our gen https://t.co/QueFGeumYw — Joshua Henry (@JoshuaHenryCFP) November 27, 2021

The 80k new IRS agents that'll be snooping in all our checking/savings accounts.

Can we see *your* spending habits?! https://t.co/R2iVl43uKE — She's Livin' La Vida Loca (@ValVibrant) November 27, 2021

The tax audits, those will be fun https://t.co/eQxprOud1e — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 27, 2021

The years and years of finding new Solyndra-like projects it funded and using those against Democrat candidates who vote for it. https://t.co/ujA1591vXl — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 27, 2021

Womp womp!

