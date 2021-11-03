In the wake of Democrat losses yesterday that signal bad news for that party at next year’s midterms, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has a tweet that pretends the voter backlash has nothing to do with President Biden’s agenda. How’s this for over-selling the spending bills?

Two historic packages of big, important, needed, positive, timely – and very, very, very, very popular – policies are ready for action in Congress. The time to deliver is here. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 3, 2021

Biden’s agenda is super popular, and based on some elections yesterday it showed! Wait, no it didn’t.

The more 'popular' a thing is, the less you have to call it so… https://t.co/uC6IffWkzO — Some Dude (@burn3r_acc0unt) November 3, 2021

LOL. Here's what Pete has after the shellacking: "big, important, needed, positive, timely" "very, very, very, very popular" How wasn't this guy nominated for president? https://t.co/PPJbjZhOPi — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) November 3, 2021

The Biden agenda is so very popular that absolutely nobody at the White House wants to talk about it today.

store shelves are still empty maybe fix the damn supply crisis by letting truckers work and trucks run instead of pushing trillion dollar giveaways for your venture capitalist donors in San Francisco https://t.co/QPeRBEyMbz — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) November 3, 2021

Trying to convince himself https://t.co/I76yleUpwY — George Smith (@P1WestMichigan) November 3, 2021

Look- he finally learned how to tell a joke! https://t.co/QYXipwqLG7 — Storm_Chaser (@StmCh_) November 3, 2021

They are NOT very, very, very, very popular. https://t.co/Ed7bFBL5Wb — Alec Mazo (@Alec_Mazo) November 3, 2021

Biden admin Dems are living in an alternate reality.

Pete needs to put a couple more “very”s in there before we’ll be convinced.