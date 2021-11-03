In the wake of Democrat losses yesterday that signal bad news for that party at next year’s midterms, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has a tweet that pretends the voter backlash has nothing to do with President Biden’s agenda. How’s this for over-selling the spending bills?

Biden’s agenda is super popular, and based on some elections yesterday it showed! Wait, no it didn’t.

Trending

The Biden agenda is so very popular that absolutely nobody at the White House wants to talk about it today.

Biden admin Dems are living in an alternate reality.

Pete needs to put a couple more “very”s in there before we’ll be convinced.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Build Back BetterJoe BidenPete Buttigieg