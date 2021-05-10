Earlier today we told you about CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey making the announcement that she’s going to work for the Biden Justice Department:

Trending

Around that time people started noticing that many tweets from Hennessey have disappeared, and we had a few examples in that story. Yet another vanished tweet has resurfaced, and apparently the Biden administration has no issue with things like this (not surprisingly):

null

Talk about a perfect fit for the Biden administration!

After Iran shot down the airliner, the media talking point of the day was “crossfire.”

Yeah, that tweet definitely got a thumbs-up from Dems who were just days later to go on and work for the incoming Biden administration.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDoJJoe BidenJustice DepartmentSusan Hennessey