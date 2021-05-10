Earlier today we told you about CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey making the announcement that she’s going to work for the Biden Justice Department:

I'm very honored to be joining the extraordinary team at the Department of Justice in the National Security Division. Thank you for all the kind words. (And a huge thanks to the folks at WH PPO, agency WH liaisons and HRs who are working night and day to staff this government.) — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 10, 2021

I'm very honored to be joining the extraordinary team at the Department of Justice in the National Security Division. Thank you for all the kind words. (And a huge thanks to the folks at WH PPO, agency WH liaisons and HRs who are working night and day to staff this government.) — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 10, 2021

Around that time people started noticing that many tweets from Hennessey have disappeared, and we had a few examples in that story. Yet another vanished tweet has resurfaced, and apparently the Biden administration has no issue with things like this (not surprisingly):

Talk about a perfect fit for the Biden administration!

Maybe her all time greatest hit. https://t.co/TiS62YOG5i — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2021

After Iran shot down the airliner, the media talking point of the day was “crossfire.”

This can't be real… but would help explain why Biden wanted her on board! — ParksDept (@parks_dept) May 10, 2021

That tweet is likely what got her hired. The Biden regime is the "Blame America First" crowd. https://t.co/vcXsydzjI9 — AA7YA🇺🇸 (@AA7YA) May 10, 2021

Yeah, that tweet definitely got a thumbs-up from Dems who were just days later to go on and work for the incoming Biden administration.