After successfully having some money that funded police reallocated to other areas last year, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler now seeks to re-fund the police after the backfire:

Meanwhile, journalist Andy Ngo shared just another night worth of reasons Wheeler is trying to backpedal on his previous support for the “defund the police” movement:

Yes he was:

Trending

Why does that happen night after night?

Until the next night when they do it all over again.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaDefund the policeoregonportlandTed Wheeler