President Trump and Joe Biden engaged in a contentious debate Tuesday night, and apparently Trump’s performance was enough to have CNN’s Jake Tapper relaying information about the supposed reaction from a friend’s daughter:

Not only do media types have to cover all the breaking news, but they also have to field text messages from friends and family all over the country as it’s happening. How do they juggle all the hearsay?

Trending

Hey, maybe it did happen. Or maybe it didn’t.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald Trumpjake tapperJoe Bidenpresidential debate