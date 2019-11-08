It looks like former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing to enter the Democratic presidential primary, and to say many on CNN and MSNBC are excited about it would be an understatement, judging by this video from Grabien News founder Tom Elliott:

The climate change & gun control hypocrisy sure doesn’t seem to bother the progressives on MSNBC or CNN.

OMZ, last time they gushed like that was when Beto entered the race and they called him Jesus Christ superstar. Look how that worked out. Bloomberg is a dud. — Kelly Cascadden (@kelly_cascadden) November 8, 2019

Lol. Bloomberg is a GOOD billionaire. https://t.co/rDp7KRp4SR — lex (@lex6m) November 8, 2019

When Bloomberg was mayor, he left every Friday night to spend his weekends on his private island in Bermuda. Will he keep doing that as president, I wonder? — Fitz-Lloyd Smith (@lexnicular) November 8, 2019

All while lecturing everybody else about climate change, no doubt!

And with that, the lefty media seems to have its billionaire of choice in the race:

poor tom steyer… — Torontogosh (@Torontogosh1) November 8, 2019

“Always a bridesmaid…”

