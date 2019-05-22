Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continues to insist that she’s the rightful winner of that election but was only defeated because of voter suppression & other reasons. She’s still pushing that:

Stacey Abrams kicking off #CAPIdeas, with a lower-key version of the speech she gave to activists yesterday; not calling Brian Kemp a "cartoon villain," but saying that Georgia has "the best voter suppression system" in America. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 22, 2019

But Abrams also presented a theory behind Dem successes:

Stacey Abrams at #CAPideas: "I would argue that identity politics is who we are — it's how we won." — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) May 22, 2019

"Identity politics is who we are; it's how we won." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 22, 2019

Is that so? In that case, it has to be asked…

It’s how we won what? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 22, 2019

it's how "we won" what? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 22, 2019

How Dems “won” in their own minds?

that quote is like a Russian nesting doll of delusions — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 22, 2019

And then some.

The gratitude and resulting limelight of the fawning liberal media Charlie — KE Higgins (@higgins_ke) May 22, 2019

Abrams: “We have seen unprecedented turnout in this race” Also Abrams: “Republicans are the architects of voter suppression” — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) May 22, 2019

It’s difficult to keep up with all those twists and turns.

***

