Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continues to insist that she’s the rightful winner of that election but was only defeated because of voter suppression & other reasons. She’s still pushing that:

But Abrams also presented a theory behind Dem successes:

Trending

Is that so? In that case, it has to be asked…

How Dems “won” in their own minds?

And then some.

It’s difficult to keep up with all those twists and turns.

***

Related:

DISGUSTING: Stacey Abrams KNEECAPS Louisiana’s Dem governor over his pro-life views

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDemocratsgeorgiaStacey Abramsvoter suppression