Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continues to insist that she’s the rightful winner of that election but was only defeated because of voter suppression & other reasons. She’s still pushing that:
Stacey Abrams kicking off #CAPIdeas, with a lower-key version of the speech she gave to activists yesterday; not calling Brian Kemp a "cartoon villain," but saying that Georgia has "the best voter suppression system" in America.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 22, 2019
But Abrams also presented a theory behind Dem successes:
Stacey Abrams at #CAPideas: "I would argue that identity politics is who we are — it's how we won."
— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) May 22, 2019
"Identity politics is who we are; it's how we won."
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 22, 2019
Is that so? In that case, it has to be asked…
It’s how we won what?
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 22, 2019
it's how "we won" what?
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 22, 2019
How Dems “won” in their own minds?
that quote is like a Russian nesting doll of delusions
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 22, 2019
And then some.
The gratitude and resulting limelight of the fawning liberal media Charlie
— KE Higgins (@higgins_ke) May 22, 2019
Abrams: “We have seen unprecedented turnout in this race”
Also Abrams: “Republicans are the architects of voter suppression”
— rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) May 22, 2019
It’s difficult to keep up with all those twists and turns.
***
