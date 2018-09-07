Senator Cory Booker’s “Spartacus” theatrics at yesterday’s Kavanaugh hearing might have quickly fallen apart, but the Resistance isn’t about to let reality ruin Booker’s drama, as evidenced by Slate’s hot take:

The documents Cory Booker released don’t matter. His “I Am Spartacus” moment did. https://t.co/TqjgLfu49d pic.twitter.com/L3dUpAz2vF — Slate (@Slate) September 7, 2018

The show must go on!

Slate: “It’s not what you do, but what you falsely CLAIM to do that matters.” — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) September 7, 2018

I'm not going to read this because I don't want to ruin the idea that someone actually tried to defend a politician who was putting on a show. (aka fraud) https://t.co/mxJU2HV1pP — RBe (@RBPundit) September 7, 2018

Bingo! That sums it up nicely. And for now, Slate has managed to turn “Spartacus” into a comedy:

Lmao — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 7, 2018

Yelling out "I am Spartacus" when you are in no danger of being executed is not an "I am Spartacus" moment.

Liberals have gone from "He's a hero for what he did" to "He's a hero for what he pretended to do". — GK Chesterton Tweets (@GilbertCTweets) September 7, 2018

Slate is so desperate to find a decent 2020 contender they'll do anything to try and convince the public they have one…even if they look like fools doing it. — Tyler Falwell (@Tfalwell) September 7, 2018

