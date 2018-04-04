Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson has come up with an idea that Democrats would probably slam, and the irony is that it’s precisely the treatment that was afforded to Hillary Clinton for her interview with federal law enforcement:

Re: Trump interview w/special counsel, perhaps all can agree it should be under same terms @TheJusticeDept gave Hillary Clinton:

1. An exoneration letter is drafted in advance.

2. Immunity is given to top Trump aides (and they’re allowed to sit in on interview). (Continued) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 4, 2018

3. Interview isn’t recorded.

4. Lead official (Mueller) doesn’t attend.

5. #2 official’s family has received large donations from Trump political friends.

6. Prior to the interview, lead official meets privately on plane tarmac with Trump's wife (to discuss grandchildren). (Cont) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 4, 2018

7. Main interviewer has expressed disdain for Trump’s opponents, such as discussing an “insurance plan” with higher-ups to undermine them. If the same terms aren’t offered…Was Clinton’s interview process unfair? Or is the one proposed for Trump unfair? #FairIsFair — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 4, 2018

8. As long as they believe Trump didn't intend any harm, he's let off the hook for any violations. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 4, 2018

Hey, it would only be fair, right?

