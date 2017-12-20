In their haste to slam the GOP tax bill, Democrats like Kamala Harris have been forced to declare war on self-awareness:

Because Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed, they’re trying to turn this tax bill into a health care bill by repealing the ACA’s individual mandate. 13M more people will become uninsured in the next decade, and many face premium increases of up to 10%. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 20, 2017

Do you really want to go there, senator?

Oh, no… a 10% increase???? What kind of rate increases do you think there have been since the ACA started?

I would have welcomed a 10% increase, instead I pay $932 a month for me only, so spare me your phony outrage. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 20, 2017

Reality checks INCOMING!

Kami, you are so Green that you don't understand how #Obamacare works, nor do your constituents. The prem were going up regardless of anything that happened, #OBAMAFRAUD knew this. Tax bill gives voters the opt to opt out of Obamacare and not pay the tax penalty, saving millions — Shannigans0604 (@ohitsaskinthing) December 20, 2017

But the Democrats rose our premiums by forcing the ACA on us. Sorry, I forgot Harris… We needed to pass it to know how good it was (not) — Corruption is Cancer (@Craftbeermonke2) December 20, 2017

My ACA plan was $1900/mo for 2018. So whenever you want to actually talk to someone impacted I am here for you. Otherwise, please shove your lies… https://t.co/796KxwUuA8 — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) December 20, 2017

Translation: 13 million more people won’t be forced to buy health insurance that they don’t want or can’t afford. https://t.co/wnC1IC0gNV — Travis Bates (@TravisBates94) December 20, 2017

The individual mandate is a tax. And if 13 million people only bought health insurance because of threats by the IRS, that's an indictment of your policies. https://t.co/wgdYd95hc6 — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) December 20, 2017

Democrats turned a Health Insurance bill into a Tax bill by forcing a tax penalty on people who can't afford the government-mandated insurance.

So you can stop with your garbage spin, now. https://t.co/edujxcJ4km — Sean The [former] Producer [of "The Lone Shark"] (@SeanTheProducr) December 20, 2017

Stop this. Allowing Americans to choose whether or not they have health insurance is NOT stripping insurance from anyone. I know, Democrats can’t stand the idea of Americans thinking for themselves and keeping more of their own money, but it’s time. https://t.co/P4eJcVAzKf — 🎅🏻TheGhostOFChristmasFOO🎄 (@PolitiBunny) December 20, 2017

You do realize @KamalaHarris that if they like their plan, they can keep their plan. https://t.co/NtyVTzBmxl — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) December 20, 2017

Ouch!

