Apparently sometimes helicopters fly around over Washington, DC. Yeah, that news took us by surprise too, but in this case they were spotted near the VP Mike Pence’s residence, and NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss did some speculating followed by some non-speculating:

Very noisy helicopters flying around Vice President’s residence — what is going on? pic.twitter.com/XPs1A3px7m — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 11, 2021

Yeah, OK, but…

Usually helicopters over Vice President’s residence fly away — but there has been constant helicopter noise in skies for a while. May mean something or may not. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 11, 2021

And these are the “journalists” and others who jump all over others for pushing baseless conspiracy theories without knowing the full story?

At the current moment, Michael Beschloss is spreading irrational speculation due to the appearance of a helicopter. This type of tweet is irresponsible and is pandering to conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/R51OPlvNnD — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 11, 2021

The State Department website showing Trump and Pence’s time in office ending tonight (Buzzfeed reported it was a “disgruntled” staffer in the department who made the change) probably didn’t help keep those theories from flowing.

This thread sounds like a bunch of conspiracy theorists. Interesting turn of events. — justanothermother (@bahstonmother) January 11, 2021

Historian endorses conspiracy theories. — Fall Line Guy (@falllineguy) January 11, 2021

Trump’s about to rappel down. https://t.co/SquIcdm77L — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 11, 2021

Sesame Street’s letter of the day is ‘Q’. May mean something or may not. https://t.co/ECn3n62fFy — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 11, 2021

This tweet was most informative in these trying times Michael.

We will prepare ourselves accordingly for something that means absolutely nothing at all. https://t.co/X9po8TFI9g — Brad Slager – Trashgoblin; Ignorant of VG Symbols (@MartiniShark) January 11, 2021

Biggest thing ever, or absolutely nothing? Maybe somewhere in between? He’s got all the bases covered just in case.

He's right, you know. It may mean something. It may not. https://t.co/CUQvsGJwpU — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 11, 2021

Maybe it was just nothing because the above tweets were followed by the acknowledgment that Trump’s still in office: