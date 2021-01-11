Apparently sometimes helicopters fly around over Washington, DC. Yeah, that news took us by surprise too, but in this case they were spotted near the VP Mike Pence’s residence, and NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss did some speculating followed by some non-speculating:

Yeah, OK, but

And these are the “journalists” and others who jump all over others for pushing baseless conspiracy theories without knowing the full story?

Trending

The State Department website showing Trump and Pence’s time in office ending tonight (Buzzfeed reported it was a “disgruntled” staffer in the department who made the change) probably didn’t help keep those theories from flowing.

Biggest thing ever, or absolutely nothing? Maybe somewhere in between? He’s got all the bases covered just in case.

Maybe it was just nothing because the above tweets were followed by the acknowledgment that Trump’s still in office:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMichael BeschlossMike Pence