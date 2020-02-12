Don’t look now, but Rep. Adam Schiff seems to be angling for a re-impeachment push, except this time it seems he’d like to try to impeach not only President Trump, but the entire Republican Party:

For those who were convicted of lying to cover up his crimes, Trump urges lighter sentences and dangles pardons. He demands his enemies be investigated and prosecuted. He retaliates against witnesses and public servants. Republicans’ response? Silence. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 12, 2020

That’s something else, considering it’s coming from a House Democrat who has been demanding a political enemy be investigated and prosecuted ever since he took office, all based on his lies and the Left’s ever-evolving narrative.

@CarpeDonktum starts things off with the question of the day:

If lying to Congress is a crime punishable by 7-9 years, what is the sentence for lying to Congress every day for 3 years, Adam? https://t.co/L46ACHDlKT — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 12, 2020

Yes, America needs an answer to that!

Witnessing Adam Schiff coming to the sobering realization Trump is now holding all the cards is my favorite part of 2020. THIS guy is scared. https://t.co/giRP6P7U0M — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) February 12, 2020

And Schiff’s hissy fit is far from over, but we’re here for it.

The way you lie you would get about 50 life sentences. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) February 12, 2020

Considering how many lies you've told why aren't you in the can? https://t.co/2dqxRFafcD — Glenn Sermos (@glenn8350) February 12, 2020

They were convicted by criminals like you in an investigation that was itself a crime. https://t.co/revpoliyuu — David Horowitz (@horowitz39) February 12, 2020

Did he use the IRS against political opponents? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) February 12, 2020

That question goes against the Democrat rulebook, which includes “forgetting everything that happened when Obama was president.”