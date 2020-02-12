Don’t look now, but Rep. Adam Schiff seems to be angling for a re-impeachment push, except this time it seems he’d like to try to impeach not only President Trump, but the entire Republican Party:

That’s something else, considering it’s coming from a House Democrat who has been demanding a political enemy be investigated and prosecuted ever since he took office, all based on his lies and the Left’s ever-evolving narrative.

@CarpeDonktum starts things off with the question of the day:

Yes, America needs an answer to that!

And Schiff’s hissy fit is far from over, but we’re here for it.

That question goes against the Democrat rulebook, which includes “forgetting everything that happened when Obama was president.”

