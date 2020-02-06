As Twitchy told you Thursday, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is in high spin mode after Politico reported turmoil in the candidate’s Nevada campaign:

News: Warren's Nevada team in tumult as 6 staffers, all women of color, have departed the roughly 70-person campaign in the final stretch w/ complaints of a toxic work environment in which they felt tokenized and w/ state senior leadership at loggerheads. https://t.co/IxZtCX81Qu — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) February 6, 2020

On MSNBC with Chris Hayes, Warren accepted some of the responsibility, but couldn’t help but assign some blame elsewhere (Video by way of Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Sen. @ewarren blames America’s “legacy” of “racism and oppression” for her campaign staff creating a “toxic work environment” for their minority staff pic.twitter.com/yf29uW10l7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 7, 2020

That’s not unexpected, but still amazing.

Thank you @chrislhayes for getting her on the record. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 7, 2020

It was extra special when Warren said she was fully accountable, except for it being partly the fault of America’s “legacy.”

So…um…is she to blame as well? https://t.co/GSYjCMNNYj — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 7, 2020

Maybe you should blame the responsible individuals on your staff. https://t.co/Wtj3YsvI3H — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 7, 2020

That might be the best place to start.

She can't run her own staff but she wants to be President of everything? — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) February 7, 2020

Warren sure is good at blaming other people… — 8 (@8ioh4z4rd) February 7, 2020

The Dems are having a heck of a time:

You can make an argument that between the Iowa debacle, State of the Union, impeachment acquittal, Trump’s polling at an all-time high, and now this with Warren, Democrats are having their worst week of the 2019-2020 campaign season. https://t.co/16eqb0vJYg — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 7, 2020

And the week is far from over.