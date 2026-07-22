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Fifth Circuit: Illegal Aliens Have No Constitutional Right to Roam Free During Removal Proceedings

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 22, 2026

Here's a major win for the Trump administration and for American citizens. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that illegal aliens have no constitutional right to roam free during their removal proceedings. Three illegal immigrants had argued that their due process rights were violated by keeping them in ICE detention indefinitely.

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The Washington Examiner reports:

A federal appeals court handed the Trump administration a key win this week in its efforts to hold illegal immigrants in detention pending their removal proceedings, as a key part of President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda makes its way closer to the Supreme Court.

The full bench of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit halted lower court orders that had released a trio of illegal immigrants from detention and ordered they be subject to bond hearings if federal authorities wanted to attempt to detain them again. The order from the full Fifth Circuit did not elaborate on its decision to halt the district court orders, but it came weeks after the circuit three-judge panel’s ruling was set aside so the full court could hear the case.

Both the district courts and the three-judge panel had ruled that the indefinite detention of the three illegal immigrants had violated their due process rights under the Fifth Amendment.

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They are here illegally. We think that may have influenced the court's ruling.

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And again we ask, who is funding these lawsuits by illegal aliens against the government? Far-left NGOs that are taxpayer-subsidized, no doubt.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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