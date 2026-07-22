Fifth Circuit: Illegal Aliens Have No Constitutional Right to Roam Free During Removal Proceedings

Here's a major win for the Trump administration and for American citizens. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that illegal aliens have no constitutional right to roam free during their removal proceedings. Three illegal immigrants had argued that their due process rights were violated by keeping them in ICE detention indefinitely.

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The full Fifth Circuit has issued an extraordinary precedential order making clear that illegal aliens do not have a constitutional right to roam free in the United States during their removal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/oDyMOw1PXg — Brett Shumate (@AAGShumate) July 22, 2026

The Washington Examiner reports:

A federal appeals court handed the Trump administration a key win this week in its efforts to hold illegal immigrants in detention pending their removal proceedings, as a key part of President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda makes its way closer to the Supreme Court. The full bench of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit halted lower court orders that had released a trio of illegal immigrants from detention and ordered they be subject to bond hearings if federal authorities wanted to attempt to detain them again. The order from the full Fifth Circuit did not elaborate on its decision to halt the district court orders, but it came weeks after the circuit three-judge panel’s ruling was set aside so the full court could hear the case. Both the district courts and the three-judge panel had ruled that the indefinite detention of the three illegal immigrants had violated their due process rights under the Fifth Amendment.

They are here illegally. We think that may have influenced the court's ruling.

Will be blocked by every lunatic leftist judge on the planet. — America First (@usafirst741776) July 22, 2026

Well no kidding! It should be obvious to “everyone” - they are NOT American citizens and therefore have NO rights under our constitution and law system. — ShirleeForgett1 (@SForgett156067) July 22, 2026

All 17 judges actually ruled unanimously? Has hell frozen over? — AnnMarie (@RealAnnMarie83) July 22, 2026

Once implemented and the self-deportation begins, we will see insurance premiums plummet, rents immediately decrease, housing availability increase and inflation subside. — unifyforfreedom (@unifyforfreedom) July 22, 2026

And we should hold the ones who are pregnant while in detention on old cruise ships in international waters so their anchors don’t hold. — Morgan (@MoDeCa425) July 22, 2026

Kinda crazy that something that is practically common sense has to be adjudicated by a court — Nada (@pmcharfauros) July 22, 2026

Excellent ruling, but why did the Fifth Circuit stop there? Illegal aliens do not have constitutional rights in the United States. Period. That's what the court should have found. @AAGDhillon — Burt Carey (@BurtCarey) July 22, 2026

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They don't have a legal right to even be here! — screwed over senior citizen (@StanHess10) July 22, 2026

It is utter nonsense that after a judge issues a deportation order illegals walk out of the courthouse. ICE should be there to grab them. It is suicidal to let them enter in the first place with a court date 1 plus years later. Either have a hearing at the border or refuse entry. — BORDER CLOSED! (@COPDLiving) July 22, 2026

How was this a thing? Are there any countries that this happens in besides here? — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) July 22, 2026

How is this not already enforced??? — Shannon Brown (@ShannonDBrown20) July 22, 2026

And again we ask, who is funding these lawsuits by illegal aliens against the government? Far-left NGOs that are taxpayer-subsidized, no doubt.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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