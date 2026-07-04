Rep. Ro Khanna Says That America Needs a 'New Economic Patriotism'

The "Happy Fourth of July!" messages coming from people like Zohran Mamdani and Bill Clinton aren't quite landing. As our own Doug Powers reported, Clinton "celebrated" America's 250th by taking swipes at the Supreme Court, masked agents he says are "seizing people from their homes," and the GOP, which he says is the party of "socialism for the rich." Nepo baby Mamdani, who's never worked a day in his life, talked about America being built "by working people with “calloused, dirt-streaked hands" and concluded that "patriotism is not pretending our nation is without flaws. Patriotism is every act of righteous dissent."
Rep. Ro Khanna, who is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars, used his Fourth of July message to call for "a new economic patriotism."
I am extremely proud to be an American.— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 4, 2026
Our founders would be amazed at our accomplishments on our 250th birthday. We need a new economic patriotism to continue to make progress and be a light to the world.
Happy 4th! pic.twitter.com/W6xYRv43iz
Economic patriotism? STFU— Spencer (Florida/Man) (@IslandDog) July 4, 2026
America is not proud of you.— MAZE (@mazemoore) July 4, 2026
Our founding fathers would’ve dumped you and your taxes in the harbor pic.twitter.com/zYIWzJvNY3— Deez Figz (@InTheMindOfAFig) July 4, 2026
You don’t represent America. Hell, you don’t even represent California.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 4, 2026
Khanna is a despicable shapeshifter who will be for anything at one point and dismiss it like garbage when it's been rejected.— Steve Eisner (@DoTheRightWing) July 4, 2026
Today he'll profess to be a proud American.
Tomorrow he'll be supporting Democrat communist candidates who HATE America.
No moral compass whatsoever.
Oligarch say what!?— Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) July 4, 2026
You are EXTREMELY proud since you make MILLIONS…have a 6 million dollar Washington DC apartment with an elevator and your kids (under 10) own three golf courses…GO FUCK YOURSELVES!!! pic.twitter.com/NoW3SOYikh— JustJamie (@OYourNameHereO) July 4, 2026
Then donate your money.— Cephii (@Cephii1) July 4, 2026
Our founders would be appalled that you hold office.— Libs Hate Us (@LibsHateUs) July 4, 2026
The founders would view @RoKhanna as a treasonous louse unworthy to salute our 🇺🇸. Vote this communist out of office as we celebrate the next 250 years.— Sam (@SamPieta) July 4, 2026
Bitch you have grifted hundreds of millions and you badmouth the system on the 250th birthday? Fuck off loser.— Desdamona's Rocketship (@desdamonas_rock) July 4, 2026
Our founders would be appalled at the direction you and your party are trying to take this country. Maybe take a look at how we were truly founded and what actually makes this country great. It’s not your brand of America and that’s a fact.— Chris Gryskiewicz (@ChrisGryskiewi2) July 4, 2026
What’s wrong with regular old-fashioned patriotism?— James McDaniel (@JamesMcDaniel) July 4, 2026
Oh right, the new “economic patriotism” you want is just Communism.
We already have it, and it's called philanthropy. No one should be forced to participate. You sound like a religious zealot or a vegan pushing your moral virtue signaling. We don't want communism or socialism - that is not the spirit of America.— julie (@Omnidwell) July 4, 2026
"Economic Patriotism..."— Suzi Clark (@MagaTwin007) July 4, 2026
Stealing from the makers to give to the takers, while wrapping it in the American flag.
Yeah, fuck that.
We've seen the "new economic patriotism" that all of Khanna's new Democratic Socialists buddies are pushing for, and it's anything but American.
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