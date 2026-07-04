Rep. Ro Khanna Says That America Needs a 'New Economic Patriotism'

The "Happy Fourth of July!" messages coming from people like Zohran Mamdani and Bill Clinton aren't quite landing. As our own Doug Powers reported, Clinton "celebrated" America's 250th by taking swipes at the Supreme Court, masked agents he says are "seizing people from their homes," and the GOP, which he says is the party of "socialism for the rich." Nepo baby Mamdani, who's never worked a day in his life, talked about America being built "by working people with “calloused, dirt-streaked hands" and concluded that "patriotism is not pretending our nation is without flaws. Patriotism is every act of righteous dissent."

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Rep. Ro Khanna, who is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars, used his Fourth of July message to call for "a new economic patriotism."

I am extremely proud to be an American.



Our founders would be amazed at our accomplishments on our 250th birthday. We need a new economic patriotism to continue to make progress and be a light to the world.



Happy 4th! pic.twitter.com/W6xYRv43iz — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 4, 2026

Economic patriotism? STFU — Spencer (Florida/Man) (@IslandDog) July 4, 2026

America is not proud of you. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 4, 2026

Our founding fathers would’ve dumped you and your taxes in the harbor pic.twitter.com/zYIWzJvNY3 — Deez Figz (@InTheMindOfAFig) July 4, 2026

You don’t represent America. Hell, you don’t even represent California. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 4, 2026

Khanna is a despicable shapeshifter who will be for anything at one point and dismiss it like garbage when it's been rejected.



Today he'll profess to be a proud American.



Tomorrow he'll be supporting Democrat communist candidates who HATE America.



No moral compass whatsoever. — Steve Eisner (@DoTheRightWing) July 4, 2026

Oligarch say what!? — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) July 4, 2026

You are EXTREMELY proud since you make MILLIONS…have a 6 million dollar Washington DC apartment with an elevator and your kids (under 10) own three golf courses…GO FUCK YOURSELVES!!! pic.twitter.com/NoW3SOYikh — JustJamie (@OYourNameHereO) July 4, 2026

Then donate your money. — Cephii (@Cephii1) July 4, 2026

Our founders would be appalled that you hold office. — Libs Hate Us (@LibsHateUs) July 4, 2026

The founders would view @RoKhanna as a treasonous louse unworthy to salute our 🇺🇸. Vote this communist out of office as we celebrate the next 250 years. — Sam (@SamPieta) July 4, 2026

Bitch you have grifted hundreds of millions and you badmouth the system on the 250th birthday? Fuck off loser. — Desdamona's Rocketship (@desdamonas_rock) July 4, 2026

Our founders would be appalled at the direction you and your party are trying to take this country. Maybe take a look at how we were truly founded and what actually makes this country great. It’s not your brand of America and that’s a fact. — Chris Gryskiewicz (@ChrisGryskiewi2) July 4, 2026

What’s wrong with regular old-fashioned patriotism?



Oh right, the new “economic patriotism” you want is just Communism. — James McDaniel (@JamesMcDaniel) July 4, 2026

We already have it, and it's called philanthropy. No one should be forced to participate. You sound like a religious zealot or a vegan pushing your moral virtue signaling. We don't want communism or socialism - that is not the spirit of America. — julie (@Omnidwell) July 4, 2026

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"Economic Patriotism..."



Stealing from the makers to give to the takers, while wrapping it in the American flag.



Yeah, fuck that. — Suzi Clark (@MagaTwin007) July 4, 2026

We've seen the "new economic patriotism" that all of Khanna's new Democratic Socialists buddies are pushing for, and it's anything but American.

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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