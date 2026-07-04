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Rep. Ro Khanna Says That America Needs a 'New Economic Patriotism'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 04, 2026
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The "Happy Fourth of July!" messages coming from people like Zohran Mamdani and Bill Clinton aren't quite landing. As our own Doug Powers reported, Clinton "celebrated" America's 250th by taking swipes at the Supreme Court, masked agents he says are "seizing people from their homes," and the GOP, which he says is the party of "socialism for the rich." Nepo baby Mamdani, who's never worked a day in his life, talked about America being built "by working people with “calloused, dirt-streaked hands" and concluded that "patriotism is not pretending our nation is without flaws. Patriotism is every act of righteous dissent."

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Rep. Ro Khanna, who is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars, used his Fourth of July message to call for "a new economic patriotism."

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We've seen the "new economic patriotism" that all of Khanna's new Democratic Socialists buddies are pushing for, and it's anything but American.

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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