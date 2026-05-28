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Gavin Newsom Says California Will Tax Payouts From Anti-Weaponization Fund at 100 Percent

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

As we reported on Wednesday, New York State assemblyman and congressional candidate Alex Bores announced that he'd introduced the Anti-Insurrection Act, which would tax any payouts from President Donald Trump's "illegal January 6th slush fund" at 100 percent. Trump's "illegal" Anti-Weaponization fund was part of his legal settlement with the IRS, which had leaked his tax returns. Plenty of people were quick to point out that Bores' legislation itself was illegal and unconstitutional, constituting a bill of attainder. 

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Over on the West Coast, Gov. Gavin Newsom or one of his advisors had the same idea. What a shock that New York and California would seek to punish people through taxation. 

He does wear a crown in his little X avatar.

Weighing in was no less than Adam Kinzinger:

Hey, as we reported, the Democrats rewarded the woman who came up with the witty retort to Stephen Miller, "shut up you ugly f**k," with a cake celebrating her achievement.

No one's told Newsom yet that he can't do that.

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A political PR stunt, as usual.

How many more states are going to announce this unconstitutional plan? Maybe the IRS shouldn't have leaked Trump's tax returns illegally, and there wouldn't be an Anti-Weaponization Fund.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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