Gavin Newsom Says California Will Tax Payouts From Anti-Weaponization Fund at 100 Percent

As we reported on Wednesday, New York State assemblyman and congressional candidate Alex Bores announced that he'd introduced the Anti-Insurrection Act, which would tax any payouts from President Donald Trump's "illegal January 6th slush fund" at 100 percent. Trump's "illegal" Anti-Weaponization fund was part of his legal settlement with the IRS, which had leaked his tax returns. Plenty of people were quick to point out that Bores' legislation itself was illegal and unconstitutional, constituting a bill of attainder.

Advertisement

Over on the West Coast, Gov. Gavin Newsom or one of his advisors had the same idea. What a shock that New York and California would seek to punish people through taxation.

BREAKING: California will impose a 100% tax on payments distributed from Trump’s Jan. 6th “slush fund.” pic.twitter.com/IIfPUQrbuc — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 27, 2026

You ever heard of the supremacy clause @GavinNewsom?



It’s as if you wish you were a king. https://t.co/KdhFz02BbM — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) May 28, 2026

He does wear a crown in his little X avatar.

Weighing in was no less than Adam Kinzinger:

Hey Patrick



Eat a huge ass — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) May 28, 2026

The memo went out and they're having so much fun with this. I'm happy for them. https://t.co/Kyp79UNa13 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 28, 2026

Hey, as we reported, the Democrats rewarded the woman who came up with the witty retort to Stephen Miller, "shut up you ugly f**k," with a cake celebrating her achievement.

No one's told Newsom yet that he can't do that.

That’s not even remotely legal. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 27, 2026

A state cannot legally garnish any federal payments above 25% regardless of said state law. This is in violation of the Constitution, and federal law. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 28, 2026

That’s about as likely as building the high speed rail. — Hector 🇺🇸 (@Chach32) May 28, 2026

Claiming you’re going to do something that will never happen is so typical of Gavin 🙄🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 27, 2026

Oh you just stack right on up, cupcake. That'll get laughed out of court. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) May 27, 2026

This is so far outside the realm of constitutionality. The acoustics in this guys head must be amazing. — Chandler Brown 🇺🇸🌵 (@CBforAZ) May 27, 2026

We'll see how long this holds up. Selective, capricious and punitive. This is all political theater. — Corruption Hunter (@bttr90809591) May 28, 2026

More political theater from the retards in California. It's unconstitutional. It will be struck down immediately. — AvoidableMadness (@SLusinskis) May 27, 2026

I see someone failed the spelling bee.



One more try though, attainder. — YuriActual 🏴‍☠️GOLDCORP Logistics 🏴‍☠️ (@Yuri6Actual) May 27, 2026

Advertisement

Bills of attainder are illegal — Fugitive Caesar (@ThomBrady5) May 28, 2026

@grok Is whatever he is announcing here even constitutional or just a political PR stunt? — Giorgi Mamula (@MamulaGiorgi) May 27, 2026

A political PR stunt, as usual.

Unconstitutional and unenforceable virtue signaling from the pampered prince of California — Anthony Formica (@AnthonyFormic13) May 28, 2026

How many more states are going to announce this unconstitutional plan? Maybe the IRS shouldn't have leaked Trump's tax returns illegally, and there wouldn't be an Anti-Weaponization Fund.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.