The Bulwark Floats the Idea of Graham Platner Running for President in 2028

The conservatives conserving conservatism over at The Bulwark are really just trolling us all now. As Twitchy reported earlier, leftist rags are all coming out with their hot takes on Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. The socialist Jacobin posted that "opponents went all in on smearing Graham Platner as a Nazi based on a bad tattoo choice" — a bad tattoo choice — and voters would rather have universal healthcare than "a polished politician with an unblemished past." The Bulwark got in on the action as well, posting that "voters want candidates who are authentically themselves — warts and all. In fact, a candidate’s vices have started to become markers of authenticity." Yeah, he's an authentic Nazi, among other things.

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Sam Stein of The Bulwark presents us with their next attempt at gaslighting with a story called "Platner 2028?"

We didn't even have to click through to know that this was written by Jonathan V. Last. Last says that as of today, he's giving Platner a 1-in-3 chance to be the next Democratic presidential nominee. He's got to be trolling, but it's paywalled, so we'll never know.

So, you're saying you'd support a Nazi in the White House... — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 7, 2026

It's just one of his "vices" that's a marker of his authenticity.

Run a former nazi turned communist, what could possibly go wrong? You fraudsters really need to change the name of your website. — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) May 7, 2026

So the bulwark is taking a break from calling Trump Hitler to… endorsing a Nazi? — Dan Weinstein (@BJWeinstein3) May 7, 2026

I'm just glad you're conserving conservatism by endorsing a progressive with a SS tattoo over a moderate Republican/conservative. — Breakfast Food Nationalist (@BFNationalist) May 7, 2026

Yes, please encourage the Nazi to be the Dem's 2028 candidate — Nope (@mr_ryan_head) May 7, 2026

He has the final solution to the debt problem! — Atlas didn't Give AF (@meloche_p) May 7, 2026

Gonna tell my kids this is who The Bulwark wanted for POTUS in 2028 before he could even secure his senate run in 2026. pic.twitter.com/oIY52fMYAA — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) May 7, 2026

I know - we're crazy to think the guy with the Nazi tattoo, who opposes Israel at every opportunity & credits Hamas for killing Israelis, is a Nazi sympathizer.



On what evidence, LOL? — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) May 7, 2026

Thanks Sam…



Now, if you will, please outline what conservative values you hold truest in your heart that the Nazi sympathizer will represent you once in office. — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) May 7, 2026

Incredible. Absolutely incredible. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) May 7, 2026

He is rising as fast as Hitler. — America First (@AMRCA1st) May 7, 2026

Last just might have a point. Look at how hard Democrats are rallying behind Platner right now, knowing everything about him that we do. He's a rising star in the Democratic Party. What would keep them Dems from running him if they thought he could win? Bad tattoo choices?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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