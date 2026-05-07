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The Bulwark Floats the Idea of Graham Platner Running for President in 2028

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 07, 2026
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

The conservatives conserving conservatism over at The Bulwark are really just trolling us all now. As Twitchy reported earlier, leftist rags are all coming out with their hot takes on Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. The socialist Jacobin posted that "opponents went all in on smearing Graham Platner as a Nazi based on a bad tattoo choice" — a bad tattoo choice — and voters would rather have universal healthcare than "a polished politician with an unblemished past." The Bulwark got in on the action as well, posting that "voters want candidates who are authentically themselves — warts and all. In fact, a candidate’s vices have started to become markers of authenticity." Yeah, he's an authentic Nazi, among other things.

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Sam Stein of The Bulwark presents us with their next attempt at gaslighting with a story called "Platner 2028?"

We didn't even have to click through to know that this was written by Jonathan V. Last. Last says that as of today, he's giving Platner a 1-in-3 chance to be the next Democratic presidential nominee. He's got to be trolling, but it's paywalled, so we'll never know.

It's just one of his "vices" that's a marker of his authenticity.

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Last just might have a point. Look at how hard Democrats are rallying behind Platner right now, knowing everything about him that we do. He's a rising star in the Democratic Party. What would keep them Dems from running him if they thought he could win? Bad tattoo choices?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY THE BULWARK GRAHAM PLATNER

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