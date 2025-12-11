Senator Says If Pete Hegseth Just Wants to Blow S**t Up He Should Play a Video Game

We'd never heard of Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, but she hit the cable news networks to put Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in his place, after the great double-tap scandal of 2025, in which The Washington Post said he ordered troops to "kill everybody." Rosen is apparently sympathetic to the poor fishermen out there getting struck by missiles. She claims that Hegesth " just likes to show pictures of blowing s**t up." We confess: We've enjoyed the videos of our military blowing narco-terrorists out of the water.

Advertisement

If you can stand to listen until the end, she says, "He wants to blow s**t up, and put pictures of it up, God bless him. But don't you DARE put anybody in harm's way." That's precisely what the administration is trying to do — put drug smugglers in harm's way to deter others from trying the same.

If Pete Hegseth wants to blow shit up without accountability, he can go play a video game, not run our military. As long as he is the Secretary of Defense, he's accountable to the American people and we deserve answers about the strikes he's ordered on boats in the Caribbean and… pic.twitter.com/QHQGKTpeZO — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) December 10, 2025

Jacky, this could be the dumbest fcking post on X today.



Congrats. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 11, 2025

The spicy language makes you so relatable and reinforces your assertion. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) December 11, 2025

Yes, drug trafficking kills hundreds of Americans a day, but Orange Man Bad so it's better to let the drugs into our country. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 11, 2025

That's @SecWar for starters and this makes your point irrelevant. pic.twitter.com/xjCQ5mgK7h — Charlie Kreskin (@Kreskin_17) December 11, 2025

Secretary of War, Jacky. Blowing shit up comes with the job. Like talking out of your ass comes with being a senator. — Lucian (@lucianwords) December 10, 2025

Dang. How much money have the cartels given you? pic.twitter.com/mHnCwFbFS3 — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) December 11, 2025

Yes let’s wait until they get to the shore and drop off their drugs and scatter like roaches. Then if we catch them, try to find the evidence and a judge that is not as liberal as you who will let them go because they didn’t understand our culture. — j t (@Hmmthinkitthru) December 11, 2025

This has been the practice of our Country since the 1980’s. We interdict or destroy drug boats. You never mentioned this until Trump started doing it, which tells me this is your issue, not Trump’s. Boats not flying the flag of a country are fair game. Stop. This is embarrassing. — Thomas John (@ThomasJohn65936) December 11, 2025

Because they were unflagged boats running without lights, intelligence agency have known for years this was going on. Trump finally decided to do something about it. — Andrew (@Andrew4DfLt) December 11, 2025

In other words you care more about cartel traffickers than you do about Nevada residents. Got it. — Nice Guy Andre (@NiceGuyAndre) December 11, 2025

As usual, another pointed example that the people sent to Washington to, "represent your interests" are midwits at best, fully corrupt at worst. — Grumpy (@GrumpyDogma) December 11, 2025

Advertisement

Just STFU already! Congress has had DECADES to do something about the cartels and drug problem. They’ve not done a damn thing. About time an adult took control and is actually doing something about it! — Tom (@WiscguyNE) December 11, 2025

One more, just for fun:

You look like Stephen Colbert after transitioning — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) December 10, 2025

Democrats can cry all they want, but Americans are glad to see drugs smugglers being taken out before they reach our shores with their poison.

***