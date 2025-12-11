Senator Says If Pete Hegseth Just Wants to Blow S**t Up He Should Play a Video Game

Colorado Conservatives Receive Cards Mocking Charlie Kirk and Containing Empty Packets of...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 11, 2025
Department of War

We'd never heard of Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, but she hit the cable news networks to put Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in his place, after the great double-tap scandal of 2025, in which The Washington Post said he ordered troops to "kill everybody." Rosen is apparently sympathetic to the poor fishermen out there getting struck by missiles. She claims that Hegesth " just likes to show pictures of blowing s**t up." We confess: We've enjoyed the videos of our military blowing narco-terrorists out of the water.

If you can stand to listen until the end, she says, "He wants to blow s**t up, and put pictures of it up, God bless him. But don't you DARE put anybody in harm's way." That's precisely what the administration is trying to do — put drug smugglers in harm's way to deter others from trying the same.

One more, just for fun:

Democrats can cry all they want, but Americans are glad to see drugs smugglers being taken out before they reach our shores with their poison.

***

