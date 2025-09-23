Police Confirm Active Shooter at Augusta, Georgia Mall

This editor has published quite a few posts on alleged mall shootings that turned out to be a sign being knocked over and people panicking. However, police have confirmed an active shooter at the Augusta Mall in Georgia.

BREAKING: Multiple reports of an active shooter at the Augusta Mall (Augusta, GA) are coming in. pic.twitter.com/Ppvtx5yZQZ — Jer Bear (@NorthGAJerBear) September 23, 2025

Reports indicate possible three victims. — Jer Bear (@NorthGAJerBear) September 23, 2025

Fox 5 Atlanta is reporting two in custody. “Officials confirmed the shooting on Facebook, and later updated it to say two people had been taken into custody.



“The office said its deputies were on scene and asked people to avoid the mall for now.” — Jer Bear (@NorthGAJerBear) September 23, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Police have confirmed an active shooter at Augusta Mall in Georgia. Possibly THREE victims per local media. Emergency crews have brought several stretchers. Pray for their lives🙏pic.twitter.com/ONKcrVybxE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

The shooter has been arrested. — David A L (@DavidAL55830101) September 23, 2025

Pray for the safety of the victims, and thank the emergency personnel and police for their quick action. I hope the injured will recover soon. 🙏 — Maria Davis (@Davis59021Maria) September 23, 2025

A lot of people in the replies are suggesting this might be gang-related, but we can't confirm that.

We'll update this breaking news story as more information is released.

