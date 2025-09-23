Police Confirm Active Shooter at Augusta, Georgia Mall

This editor has published quite a few posts on alleged mall shootings that turned out to be a sign being knocked over and people panicking. However, police have confirmed an active shooter at the Augusta Mall in Georgia.
BREAKING: Multiple reports of an active shooter at the Augusta Mall (Augusta, GA) are coming in. pic.twitter.com/Ppvtx5yZQZ— Jer Bear (@NorthGAJerBear) September 23, 2025
Reports indicate possible three victims.— Jer Bear (@NorthGAJerBear) September 23, 2025
Fox 5 Atlanta is reporting two in custody. “Officials confirmed the shooting on Facebook, and later updated it to say two people had been taken into custody.— Jer Bear (@NorthGAJerBear) September 23, 2025
“The office said its deputies were on scene and asked people to avoid the mall for now.”
🚨 BREAKING: Police have confirmed an active shooter at Augusta Mall in Georgia. Possibly THREE victims per local media. Emergency crews have brought several stretchers. Pray for their lives🙏pic.twitter.com/ONKcrVybxE— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025
The shooter has been arrested.— David A L (@DavidAL55830101) September 23, 2025
Pray for the safety of the victims, and thank the emergency personnel and police for their quick action. I hope the injured will recover soon. 🙏— Maria Davis (@Davis59021Maria) September 23, 2025
A lot of people in the replies are suggesting this might be gang-related, but we can't confirm that.
We'll update this breaking news story as more information is released.
