Police Confirm Active Shooter at Augusta, Georgia Mall

Brett T. | 3:20 PM on September 23, 2025
Townhall Media

This editor has published quite a few posts on alleged mall shootings that turned out to be a sign being knocked over and people panicking. However, police have confirmed an active shooter at the Augusta Mall in Georgia.

A lot of people in the replies are suggesting this might be gang-related, but we can't confirm that.

We'll update this breaking news story as more information is released.

