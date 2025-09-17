Oberlin Student ‘Comrade Julia’ Says Prof Agreed on the Need for More Political...
Woman Who Trashed Charlie Kirk Memorial Fired and Evicted, Starts Fundraising Campaign

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on September 17, 2025
Meme

Most people have kept their celebrations of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination online. Some, though, are traveling to memorials set up for Kirk in order to trash them, such as this lovely young woman in Arkansas (language warning):

Reportedly not anymore.

Kaylee Rollo, who we're guessing is Kerri's sister, has set up a GoFundMe page called "FIGHT AGAINST F4CISM." We can report that the $205 raised, as shown in the screenshot, now stands at $1,650 from 45 donations. The goal is $4,500.

Kaylee Rollo writes:

After the recent events Charlie Kirk’s death, my sibling and I are being doxxed online and my sibling was fired from their job. This is direct violation of their first amendment rights and unconstitutional. This is unfortunate, but anything helps. Please help my sibling while they look for another job and stand against the tyranny that is creeping into the country.

Just asking … is Kerri trans? She's only referred to as "my sibling" and "they."

The governor has warned people about that:

We can't imagine having that much hatred in our hearts for anyone. 

