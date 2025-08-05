Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump

We guess that artist Hunter Biden is back huffing paint again. Channel Five with Andrew Callaghan on YouTube just posted a video of Biden showing off his art studio. We're not experts on the subject, but we don't see how Biden's art — which looks like it was plagiarized from Keith Haring — ever made it into a gallery show. Well, actually we do, but, you know.

The full hour-long interview deals mostly with Jeffrey Epstein, not Biden's "art," and you can torture yourself for 60 minutes over on YouTube. Here's a 41-second clip posted to X in which Biden talks about President Donald Trump's association with Epstein, even claiming that Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. Biden must get his news from The Daily Beast, which made the accusation and has since retracted its story and apologized.

Hunter Biden states that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Trump — a lie so egregious that Melania’s lawyers just successfully secured a retraction from the Daily Beast for reporting such.



Lawsuit time. pic.twitter.com/OeD18Jczb6 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 5, 2025

Hunter Biden claims that Donald Trump is implicated in the Epstein files because "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump."



President Trump and FLOTUS were introduced to each other in 1998 by her modeling agent Paolo Zampolli pic.twitter.com/3ItDEE12nC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 5, 2025

And in fact, the Daily Beast was just forced to retract and apologize for pushing the claim pic.twitter.com/WLhyuNegzB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 5, 2025

So is Biden just badly misinformed, or is he a pathological liar like his father? Why not both?

Trump met Melania in 1998 at a Manhattan nightclub during a Fashion Week party hosted by model agent Paolo Zampolli.



Zampolli introduced the couple 😐 — adriana sayle (@adrianasayle1) August 5, 2025

90% of the people know how Melania & @POTUS met. — cindi c (@cindicheever) August 5, 2025

That makes Biden one of the "elite" 10 percent.

Now he’s saying this: Hunter Biden alleges that Jeffrey Epstein was “murdered” and likely implicates President Trump. 🤣 — Jammles (@jammles9) August 5, 2025

Hey, it's his word as a Biden. We know what that is worth (the same as the real worth of his paintings) — Horse Sense (@the_capper_) August 5, 2025

Lefties will stick to this narrative forever now though. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) August 5, 2025

Mark Halperin has parroted this lie on 2-way. Nice source Mark. — PJ (@pj_deplorable) August 5, 2025

Total nonsense, and Melania’s team was right to shut it down fast. The left just throws wild accusations when they’ve got nothing else. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) August 5, 2025

Hunter is a degenerate loser. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 5, 2025

His word is impeccable.

Friendly advice to those gossip mongers spreading lies about Trump:



Daily Beast apologizes and retracts article alleging a Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein linkhttps://t.co/fpEQmmRMNh — Mrs Malindo (@MrsMalindo) August 5, 2025

Good for Melania and her legal team for standing up to this blatant lie. It’s about time media outlets are held accountable for spreading false, damaging narratives. A retraction is a start but a lawsuit would send a stronger message. — Maroof Azeem (@maro16585) August 5, 2025

Might be time for the Gawker treatment to be applied to the Daily Beast — Coffeehouse Talker (@CoffeehouseT) August 5, 2025

Should include a huge civil lawsuit — Mike Mohar (@Boiler861) August 5, 2025

It's not enough. People lying need to be put out of business, permanently. — Bidenesque (@Bidenesque95834) August 5, 2025

We can almost guarantee that Melania Trump's legal team will let it die with the retraction and apology, but as we can see, the story is already out there being repeated by crackheads on podcasts, and liberals will believe it.

