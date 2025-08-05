NYC Education Officials Feast on $745K at Favored Eatery, Taxpayers Foot the Bill
CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone
Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About...
One of a KIND: Trump Walking on the Roof of the WH (and...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia...
Whitlock's Lame Sauce Analogy: Cruz's Israel Support Isn't Pledging Allegiance to Another...
Never Change! Flimsy Shot by 'The Floridian': Grasping at Straws to Smear DeSantis
Something Is Rotten in Denmark: Zoo's Unwanted Pet-to-Predator Buffet Sparks Outrage
David French Makes 'The Conservative Case' for Being Baghdad Bob About Trump and...
WOOF! WATCH Don Lemon's Bonkers Trump-Trashing Therapy Session with the Runaway Texas Dem...
Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse'...
THERE IT IS! Jasmine Crockett Admits Dems LOSE When Voter ID Is the...
Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Staffer BRAGS About Being in the Best Position to 'Seize...
GHOUL! Jim Acosta Throws Dad of AI Parkland Victim Under the Bus After...

Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump

Brett T. | 4:40 PM on August 05, 2025
Channel Five

We guess that artist Hunter Biden is back huffing paint again. Channel Five with Andrew Callaghan on YouTube just posted a video of Biden showing off his art studio. We're not experts on the subject, but we don't see how Biden's art — which looks like it was plagiarized from Keith Haring — ever made it into a gallery show. Well, actually we do, but, you know.

Advertisement

The full hour-long interview deals mostly with Jeffrey Epstein, not Biden's "art," and you can torture yourself for 60 minutes over on YouTube. Here's a 41-second clip posted to X in which Biden talks about President Donald Trump's association with Epstein, even claiming that Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. Biden must get his news from The Daily Beast, which made the accusation and has since retracted its story and apologized.

So is Biden just badly misinformed, or is he a pathological liar like his father? Why not both?

Recommended

Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia Collusion Baloney (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That makes Biden one of the "elite" 10 percent.

His word is impeccable.

Advertisement

We can almost guarantee that Melania Trump's legal team will let it die with the retraction and apology, but as we can see, the story is already out there being repeated by crackheads on podcasts, and liberals will believe it.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JEFFREY EPSTEIN LAWSUIT MELANIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia Collusion Baloney (WATCH)
Sam J.
Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About TX Redistricting Maps (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
NYC Education Officials Feast on $745K at Favored Eatery, Taxpayers Foot the Bill
justmindy
One of a KIND: Trump Walking on the Roof of the WH (and Taking Questions!) BREAKS X In a Spectacular Way
Sam J.
Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*
Sam J.
CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia Collusion Baloney (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement