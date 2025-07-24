CA State Senator Scott Wiener Assumes There Are No Drag Queens or Trans in the Epstein Files

Do You Even 2A, Bro? Ninth Circuit Spanks Gavin Newsom...Again
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 24, 2025
We write quite a bit about California State Senator Scott Wiener, because he's such a creepy guy. There are rumors that he fought against the age of consent, but that's not quite true; Wiener was fighting to address the application of sex offender registration laws, which he said discriminated against the LGBTQ community by putting adult men on the sex registry list for oral and anal sex with a minor.

So it's kind of bold for Wiener to be bringing up pedophilia against President Donald Trump as though he thinks it's a bad thing.

As far as we know.

Not molesting … "mentoring."

If Wiener were worried about children being groomed, he wouldn't be fighting so hard to keep those drag queens around children, such as for "Story Hour" at school. Good thing there's never been a story about a drag queen molesting a child.

Sit this one out.

