CA State Senator Scott Wiener Assumes There Are No Drag Queens or Trans in the Epstein Files

We write quite a bit about California State Senator Scott Wiener, because he's such a creepy guy. There are rumors that he fought against the age of consent, but that's not quite true; Wiener was fighting to address the application of sex offender registration laws, which he said discriminated against the LGBTQ community by putting adult men on the sex registry list for oral and anal sex with a minor.

So it's kind of bold for Wiener to be bringing up pedophilia against President Donald Trump as though he thinks it's a bad thing.

As Congress shuts down in order to protect any revelation that Trump was associated with a pedophile ring, let’s remember that, as far as we know, there are no drag queens or trans people in the Epstein Files. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) July 24, 2025

As far as we know.

This freaky pervert is trying too hard https://t.co/IjHEthaVcS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 24, 2025

Talk about deflecting and projecting — Reality. Checked (@reality0628) July 24, 2025

Scott, I think you probably need to sit this one out. — Liekitisn’t (@liekitisnot) July 24, 2025

Seriously?

When it comes to *protecting children*, have you considered comparing legislation you support to legislation President Trump supports? — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) July 24, 2025

Would you be up for a voluntary hard drive and cellphone check, Senator? — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) July 24, 2025

Be honest, if Epstein was molesting little boys you would totally be into it. — BDS (@Suspended_4Life) July 24, 2025

Not molesting … "mentoring."

I don’t recall anyone saying that there were little boys on that island so there wouldn’t have been any of your friends there. — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) July 24, 2025

Okay, groomer. — Sloppy Joe’s Easter Bunny (@IggyJReils_) July 24, 2025

This is such a stupid post. — SoCals Least Wanted (@VCleastWanted) July 24, 2025

This is hands down the dumbest post I’ve seen on x — The Last Californian (@honeyfootprints) July 24, 2025

Just here for the ratio you clown. — Chris Richardson (@chriscrna) July 24, 2025

Not really the W you think it is weirdo. — Judge E. Smails II (@JudgeofCShack) July 24, 2025

Bruh. You’re trying too hard. “So far as I know” is doing some heavy lifting here. That doesn’t narrow the field down any. — The Pro From Dover (@GermanShepher10) July 24, 2025

Your hero Harvey Milk banged underage kids too. — Alex S. (@Alex_94706) July 24, 2025

If Wiener were worried about children being groomed, he wouldn't be fighting so hard to keep those drag queens around children, such as for "Story Hour" at school. Good thing there's never been a story about a drag queen molesting a child.

Sit this one out.

***

