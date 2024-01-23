Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary

This probably isn't a big surprise — the question was how close Nikki Haley would come to Donald Trump in New Hampshire, and she didn't do too badly. The latest tallies have her about 10 points away from Trump.

It's official: Trump wins the 2024 New Hampshire Primary. pic.twitter.com/PZTc1YjOYL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2024

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald Trump wins the New Hampshire Republican primary.#DecisionMade: 8:00pm ET



Follow more results here: https://t.co/QoS6gQwq7i pic.twitter.com/vzQ4a4d1XH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 24, 2024





8:08pm ET — Fox News calls NH GOP primary for Trump — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 24, 2024

JUST IN: Trump trounces Haley in New Hampshire to sweep first two nominating contests https://t.co/I7kK4Xy43S — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) January 24, 2024

We wouldn't say "trounces."

Trump’s % will very likely increase throughout the night as more rural areas get counted, but the fact that he may well not even get that close to 60% (I predicted 62%) is both an indication that he COULD have been beaten for the GOP nomination, and an ominous sign for November… https://t.co/sqOnqT2HTR — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) January 24, 2024

The Haley campaign poured everything into New Hampshire … will she drop out?

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins the New Hampshire Republican Primary pic.twitter.com/s9CTGCHzXQ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 24, 2024

***