VOA Reporter Asks About the Carbon Emissions of Flying Aid to Israel and...
Feckless South Carolina Republicans Set to Appoint a Pro-Choice Judge So Thanks for...
Elon Musk Goes SCORCHED EARTH, Tells Paul Krugman 'You Give Economics a Bad...
Chuck Schumer Has His Sights on 'Zyn' ... Young Americans Are Adamantly Opposed
Illegal Immigrant Who Raised All the Red Flags May Have Been Identified
Get Your Popcorn Ready! Democratic Socialists of America in the Red with SEVEN...
Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
John Harwood Says We're In a Massive Shift From 'Biden's In Trouble' to...
LIVE RESULTS: Stay With Twitchy for the Latest New Hampshire Primary 2024 Results
TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand
Canadian Federal Court Rules Justin Trudeau Broke the Law in Implementing 'Emergencies Act...
The Adventures of Governor Gretchen and the Talking Potato
Gov. Greg Abbott Reports the Texas National Guard Continues to Hold the Line
Oof! San Fran Chronicle Columnist Falls on Her Face Chiding In-N-Out for Not...

Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary

Brett T.  |  8:25 PM on January 23, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This probably isn't a big surprise — the question was how close Nikki Haley would come to Donald Trump in New Hampshire, and she didn't do too badly. The latest tallies have her about 10 points away from Trump.

Advertisement


We wouldn't say "trounces."

Recommended

Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Haley campaign poured everything into New Hampshire … will she drop out?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP NEW HAMPSHIRE NIKKI HALEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
Elon Musk Goes SCORCHED EARTH, Tells Paul Krugman 'You Give Economics a Bad Name'
Coucy
Illegal Immigrant Who Raised All the Red Flags May Have Been Identified
Brett T.
TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand
Brett T.
Oof! San Fran Chronicle Columnist Falls on Her Face Chiding In-N-Out for Not 'Caring About the Community'
Coucy
Feckless South Carolina Republicans Set to Appoint a Pro-Choice Judge So Thanks for Nothing
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece Brett T.
Advertisement