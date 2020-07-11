Sorry if this is sort of a repeat of an earlier post in which CNN’s Jake Tapper pondered what a study would find about how many lives would have been saved if President Trump had worn a mask back in February and March as he did Saturday during a visit to Walter Reed. But it’s interesting to see the narrative form: The media has bashed Trump for not wearing a mask for months, and the day when he does, the reaction is, how many people died because he waited this long to wear a mask in public? There’s always a negative spin to be found.
Since it’s a bit of a repeat, we’ll repost this classic from failed presidential candidate Eric Swalwell from March:
Stop wearing face masks. #coronavirus
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2020