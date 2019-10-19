When people say we knew what we were getting when we voted for Donald Trump in 2016, they’re almost right: We knew we were getting a master of trolling, but we had no idea just how good he was at it.

Here’s Trump giving his theory to a French reporter on why United States unemployment numbers are so low while France’s are so high:

Not gonna lie: We love the still frame at the end of Trump smiling — so many can’t see him as anything other than an orange-hued tyrant, but the dude’s funny. Plus, Emmanuel Macron deserved it.

That’s an interesting theory.

Exit zinger:

